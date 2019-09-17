Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Test: ENG VS AUS

live
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

The Oval

12 Sep, 201915:30 IST

Match 3: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Mirpur

15 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

upcoming
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

upcoming
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chittagong ZAC

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Australia Women Seal Series in Style With Another Convincing Win Against West Indies

Alyssa Healy scored an unbeaten half-century after the Australian bowlers had restricted West Indies to just 97/9 as the Southern Starts sealed an easy nine-wicket victory in the second T20I on Tuesday.

Cricketnext Staff |September 17, 2019, 2:08 PM IST
Australia Women Seal Series in Style With Another Convincing Win Against West Indies

Alyssa Healy scored an unbeaten half-century after the Australian bowlers had restricted West Indies to just 97/9 as the Southern Starts sealed an easy nine-wicket victory in the second T20I on Tuesday.

Put into bat, West Indies started well as Kyshona Knight and Britney Cooper put on a 30-run partnership but after that it all went downhill quite quickly for the hosts.

All the Australian bowlers were amongst the wickets with Jess Jonassen's 2/19 being the standout performer.

Cooper looked good for her 39 but her run out in the 11th over sparked a collapse. West Indies were reduced to 59/6 from 55/3. Chinelle Henry and Shabika Gajnabi were the only other batters who reached double figures.

Healy and Beth Mooney came out all guns blazing in the chase. The two put together a 44-run stand with Healy doing the maximum damage.

Afy Fletcher did manage to remove Mooney but it was nothing but consolation for the hosts. Healy smashed 10 boundaries and was dominant from the word go.

Meg Lanning remained unbeaten on 22 as Australia cruised through to the target with 5.3 overs to spare.

Australia have remained unbeaten throughout the series and will play the final T20I on Friday.

australiaAustralia womenmegan schuttschuttWest Indies women

Related stories

Pakistan Women's Tour of India Could be Cancelled: PCB Official
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 11:22 PM IST

Pakistan Women's Tour of India Could be Cancelled: PCB Official

Schutt Hat-trick Helps Australia Women Complete ODI Clean Sweep Over West Indies
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 10:29 AM IST

Schutt Hat-trick Helps Australia Women Complete ODI Clean Sweep Over West Indies

Vaidya to Lead India A Women's Team in Emerging Asia Cup
Cricketnext Staff | September 10, 2019, 6:39 PM IST

Vaidya to Lead India A Women's Team in Emerging Asia Cup

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Wed, 18 Sep, 2019

ZIM v BAN
Chittagong ZAC

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Fri, 20 September, 2019

ZIM v AFG
Chittagong ZAC All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more