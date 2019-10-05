Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FREEDOM TROPHY, 2019 1st Test, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 02 - 06 Oct, 2019

1ST INN

India

502/7 (136.0)

India
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

431 (131.2)

India lead by 281 runs, MIN. 28.0 Overs Left Today

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Visakhapatnam YSR

02 Oct, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Pune MCAS

10 Oct, 201909:30 IST

3rd Test: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Ranchi

19 Oct, 201909:30 IST

Match 2: NED VS IRE

live
NED NED
IRE IRE

Kuala Lumpur KAO

05 Oct, 201915:30 IST

Australia Women Thrash Sri Lanka in First ODI to Take Series Lead

Half-centuries from Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney helped Australia Women to a convincing 157-run win Sri Lanka Women in the first ODI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Cricketnext Staff |October 5, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Australia Women Thrash Sri Lanka in First ODI to Take Series Lead

Half-centuries from Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney helped Australia Women to a convincing 157-run win Sri Lanka Women in the first ODI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Opting to bat, Australia rode on Haynes ( 56), Lanning (73) and Mooney's (66) knocks to post 281 for 8 in their 50 overs. Sri Lanka came nowhere close and were bowled out for just 124 in 41.3 overs.

Australia lost opener Alyssa Healy for just 8 but Haynes and Lanning added 126 for the second wicket. Both fell in successive overs in the middle of the innings but Mooney took over, keeping Australia going.

Mooney stitched small partnerships with Ellyse Perry (19) and Nicola Carey (19) to take Australia to a winning total.

Sri Lanka were never in the chase. Tayla Vlaeminck, Jess Jonassen and Ashleigh Gardner picked up two wickets each to run through Sri Lanka's batting. The highest scorer was captain Shashikala Siriwardene who managed 30, while the next best score was only 22.

Australia had swept Sri Lanka in the three T20Is prior to the ODI. The second of three ODIs will be played at the same ground on Monday (October 7).​

Beth MooneyMeg Lanningrachael haynes

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 10 October, 2019

SA v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Sat, 19 October, 2019

SA v IND
Ranchi

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 05 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

IRE v OMA
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Sun, 06 Oct, 2019

HK v NEP
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 5 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

NEP v NED
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 6 T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

IRE v HK
Kuala Lumpur KAO

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 07 Oct, 2019

SL v PAK
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NEP v IRE
Lahore

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 8 T20 | Wed, 09 Oct, 2019

NED v OMA
Lahore All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 India 8620 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more