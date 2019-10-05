Australia Women Thrash Sri Lanka in First ODI to Take Series Lead

Half-centuries from Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney helped Australia Women to a convincing 157-run win Sri Lanka Women in the first ODI at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
Opting to bat, Australia rode on Haynes ( 56), Lanning (73) and Mooney's (66) knocks to post 281 for 8 in their 50 overs. Sri Lanka came nowhere close and were bowled out for just 124 in 41.3 overs.
Australia lost opener Alyssa Healy for just 8 but Haynes and Lanning added 126 for the second wicket. Both fell in successive overs in the middle of the innings but Mooney took over, keeping Australia going.
Mooney stitched small partnerships with Ellyse Perry (19) and Nicola Carey (19) to take Australia to a winning total.
Sri Lanka were never in the chase. Tayla Vlaeminck, Jess Jonassen and Ashleigh Gardner picked up two wickets each to run through Sri Lanka's batting. The highest scorer was captain Shashikala Siriwardene who managed 30, while the next best score was only 22.
Australia had swept Sri Lanka in the three T20Is prior to the ODI. The second of three ODIs will be played at the same ground on Monday (October 7).
