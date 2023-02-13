Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, February 14

Australia Women will look to register their second win of the tournament when they take on Bangladesh Women on February 14. Meg Lanning-led Australia had routed New Zealand in their last game and will fancy their chances against the minnows. Alyssa Healy had smashed a sparkling 50 in that game. She along with skipper Meg Lanning will be the most dangerous batters for Bangladesh.

Nigar Sultana and Co were steamrolled by Sri Lanka Women last week and a defeat on Tuesday will make it very difficult for them to progress to the next round. Many Bangladesh batters got starts against Sri Lanka but no one could convert it into a big score. Bangladeshi batters will have to bring their A game if they are to compete against the defending champions.

Ahead of the match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women be played?

The match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women will be played on February 14.

Where will the match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women be played?

The match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women will be played at the St George’s Park, Gqeberha.

What time will the match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women begin?

The match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women will begin at 10:30 pm IST on February 14.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women?

The match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women?

The match between Australia Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Alyssa Healy

Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning

Suggested Playing XI for Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney

Batters: Meg Lanning, Sobhana Mostary, Tahlia McGrath

All-rounders: Salma Khatun, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Nahida Akter

Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Predicted Playing XI:

Australia Women: Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Bangladesh Women: Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Nigar Sultana, Shorna Akter, Salma Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Marufa Akter, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter

Get the latest Cricket News here