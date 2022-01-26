Australia Women vs England Women Live Streaming Details: How to Watch Women’s Ashes 2022 One-Off Test Live on TV and Online

After securing the three-match T20I series with a 1-0 win, Australia Women prepare to retain the Women’s Ashes with victory in the one-off Test from January 27 to January 27 to January 30. The standalone Test between the arch-rivals will be played at the Manuka Oval, in Canberra and the game is scheduled to begin at 04:30 AM IST.

England Women will be disappointed with the way things have gone against them in this edition of the Women’s Ashes. They were trailing 0-1 in the three-match T20I series after Meg Lanning and Co won the first T20I by nine-wicket in the series opener. Rain played spoilsport in the following two games and those games were duly abandoned in Adelaide. However, both sides picked up a point apiece from each of the rained-affected games.

Heading into the standalone Test of the multi-format series, the hosts can retain the Ashes with victory in Canberra and a positive result will take their tally to an unassailable 8-2 lead. Meanwhile, England haven’t won a Test since 2015, but with a good balanced side and hunting, 20 wickets in this four-day Test could hand them their first Test victory since 2014.

Both sides will be gunning for the four points on offer at the Manuka Oval.

Women’s Ashes 2022, One-Off Test Team News and Injury update

Australian pacer Tayla Vlaeminck has been ruled out of this series and the upcoming ODI World Cup with a stress fracture in her right foot. Fast bowler Stella Campbell will replace Vlaeminick in the Canberra Test. The hosts may also miss the services of key spinners Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux. While, leg spinner Alana King could be in line for a Test debut depending on conditions.

As for England, skipper Heather Knight has added Lauren Bell to bolster pace options in the one-off Ashes Test.

When will the Women’s Ashes 2021-22 One-Off Test between Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) start?

The one-off Test of the Women’s Ashes 2021-22 will be played between January 27 to January 30.

Where will Women’s Ashes 2021-22 One-Off Test between Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

What time will the One-Off Test between Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) begin?

The match will commence from 4:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s Ashes 2021-22 Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) One-Off Test?

The One-Off Test between Australia Women vs England Women will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Women’s Ashes 2021-22 Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) One-Off Test?

Fans can live stream the action on SonyLIV app and website.

Australia Women vs England Women Women’s Ashes 2021-22 Probable XIs

Australia Women probable playing XI: Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alyssa Healy (WK), Rachael Haynes, Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Stella Campbell, Hannah Darlington, Megan Schutt, Ashleigh Gardner

England Women probable playing XI: Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (C), Kate Cross, Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley

