Australia Women vs England Women Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Women’s Ashes 2021-22 3rd ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Australia women will lock horns with arch-rivals England women in the third and final ODI of the multi-format women’s Ashes 2021-22 on Tuesday, February 8. The game will be hosted at the Junction Oval and is scheduled to begin at 4:35 AM IST.

It will be a dead rubber contest, as the hosts overcame a shaky chase to beat the visitors by five wickets in the second ODI and secure an outright Ashes victory. All-round genius’ Ellyse Perry’s 3/12 first helped her team restrict England to a paltry 129, while Australia lost regular wickets in reply, Perry top-scored with 40 off 64 balls to complement her three-wicket haul and take her team across the line with 88 balls to spare. Meg Lanning and Co will be aiming to hand a 3-0 whitewash to their English counterparts.

Meanwhile, England Women will be disappointed with the way things have gone against them in this edition of the Women’s Ashes. Their batting woes saw them bowled out on both occasions and led to their downfall in this ongoing ODI series. They need to push themselves to salvage a victory for pride to beat the dominant Aussie Women.

It is an important match for both sides and fans here can check the Women’s Ashes 2021-22 3rd ODI between AU-W vs EN-W encounter’s live streaming online and telecast details.

When will the Women’s Ashes 2021-22 3rd ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) start?

The 3rd ODI of the Women’s Ashes 2021-22 will be played on Tuesday, February 8.

Where will Women’s Ashes 2021-22 3rd ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) be played?

The two teams will be playing against each other at the Junction Oval, in Melbourne.

What time will the 3rd ODI between Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) begin?

The match begins at 04:35 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women’s Ashes 2021-22 Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) 3rd ODI?

The 3rd ODI between Australia Women vs England Women will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Women’s Ashes 2021-22 Australia Women (AU-W) and England Women (EN-W) 3rd ODI?

Fans can live stream the action on SonyLIV app and website.

Australia Women vs England Women Women’s Ashes 2021-22 3rd ODI Probable Playing XI:

AU-W vs EN-W, Women’s Ashes 2021-22, Australia Women probable playing XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (WK), Meg Lanning (C), Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Nicola Carey, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

AU-W vs EN-W, Women’s Ashes 2021-22, England Women probable playing XI: Lauren Winfield, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (C), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones (WK), Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Katherine Brunt or Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

