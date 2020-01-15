Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia Women's Team Coach Matthew Mott Signs Contract Extension Till 2021

Australia women's team coach Matthew Mott has signed a contract extension that will keep him in his current role until the end of the 2021 Women's World Cup.

Cricketnext Staff |January 15, 2020, 12:03 PM IST
Australia Women's Team Coach Matthew Mott Signs Contract Extension Till 2021

Australia women's cricket team head coach Matthew Mott has signed a contract extension that will keep him in his current role until the end of the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup.

"We are thrilled that he has agreed to extend his tenure as Head Coach of the Australian Women's Team beyond the 2021 World Cup," said Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's Executive General Manager of National Teams.

"Matt is regarded as one of the game's elite coaches across the cricket-playing world. Matt has played a leading role in that evolution. The eyes of the nation will be watching the team when Australia hosts the women's Twenty20 World Cup next month and I have no doubt Matt and the entire squad will do the country proud."

"I'm delighted to have been given the opportunity to continue in the role," Mott said. "This is a special time to be involved in women's cricket in Australia with a successful stand-alone WBBL flowing into a home Twenty20 World Cup. I am excited to see how far this group can go and inspire the next generation of Australian cricketers," said Mott.

Mott has been in charge of the side since 2015 and is seen as a key part of their transformation into a powerhouse across formats.

Australia have won the Women's Ashes thrice consecutively, reached the semi-finals of the 2017 World Cup and won the T20 World Cup in 2018. They are also currently atop the rankings in both ODIs and T20Is.

Australia will begin their World T20 title defence against India in Sydney on February 21.

