England vs Australia 2020: This Australian Team Needs Some Work, says Ricky Ponting

Aussie World Cup winners Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist have suggested some changes to the current Australia ODI setup.

Australia dominated world cricket at the turn of this century winning three back-to-back World Cups. But two of the players who made it possible feel there is a lot to be desired as far as the current Aussie ODI setup is concerned.

Yes, World Champion skipper Ricky Ponting and once his deputy Adam Gilchrist have made it very clear that this Australian side has got some thinking to do.

“We'll see how the Aussie boys go, but they've still got some work to do on their one-day cricket, I think,” Ponting told Cricket.com.au.

"We know their T20 cricket of late has been good and we know their Test cricket has been outstanding, but there's still a few little holes in their one-day game and hopefully they can patch them up over the next week or so. There's not too many holes, but I think they just have to work out what their brand of one-day cricket is going to be and how they're going to go about it because there's no doubt the talent's all there.” Ponting added.

The former captain said that Aaron Finch must give young blood a chance which included the likes of Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe and Daniel Sams. "To be on an Australian tour with some of our all-time best players will be a really good learning curve for them," the 45-year-old said.

Meanwhile Gilchrist too had echoed same sentiments. The explosive wicket-keeper batsman said that team looks conservative in its approach and Aaron Finch side will benefit by fielding someone like a Josh Philippe would act as a ‘catalyst for change.’

"For a long while it's almost seemed that Australia hasn't quite known what their best XI is, maybe what their best 13 is," Gilchrist said. "I reckon a guy who, in time, could very well be the solution, whether it's going out at No.1 or 2 or getting a chance in that middle order, is Josh Philippe." he added.

