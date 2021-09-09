Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell joins RCB camp for IPL 14 in UAE

While Virat Kohli is still busy with the ongoing Test series against England on their home turf, his IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has already kickstarted preparations for the second phase of IPL 14 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Players have started joining the camp and the practice session are in full swing already. Now, Australian all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell has also arrived in UAE and joined the RCB camp. Confirming the news of Maxwell’s arrival, RCB shared a photo of the Australian cricketer on Twitter.

Dressed in a black t-shirt and cap, Maxwell posed for the camera.Check out the photo here:

Glenn Maxwell has joined us in the UAE and he can’t wait to start the party in the Red and Gold again! 🤩🙌🏻#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #MaxiHasArrived pic.twitter.com/U13mcDtS4T— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 9, 2021

Sharing their reaction, RCB fans posted their wishes and welcomed him back to the camp

Fans said that they were looking forward to watching big hits by Maxwell and hoped for a good performance of his trio with Viral and Ab de Villiers.

Don't say Maxi say Maxx-6s-well. Looking forward to humongous sixes from sir Glenn Maxwell…— King Singh (@KINGSIN42725547) September 9, 2021

Gonna b fun watching u hitting sixes.— Gaurav🍺🍟 (@gauravbade_rt) September 9, 2021

Welcome back champion @Gmaxi_32 ab + king + maxi .3 diamonds are in one team play bold champ 👑🤟❤️🔥🔥🔥🥰— sameer pathan (@sameerp07528955) September 9, 2021

Users also shared wishes for RCB’s first IPL trophy victory

E sarii cup pakka RCB https://t.co/3YKEUAI3ko— MR.C🔥 (@PavanJaguar2) September 9, 2021

Since being shared online, the post has received over 13,000 likes on the microblogging site.

Earlier, former South African captain and RCB’s AB de Villers also arrived in Dubai to join the team camp ahead of the start of IPL 14’s second leg from September 19. AB shared posted pictures of his arrival in Dubai with his family.

More cricketers including, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kyle Jamieson are expected to join the RCB camp in a couple of days. The likes of Virat and Mohammed Siraj will be joining the team after the completion of the India’s fifth test against England. Players part of the bio bubble of the Indian team in England will join their respective teams directly through a bubble to bubble transfer.

RCB is currently placed third in the IPL 14 points table and the team will be hoping to carry the momentum from the first leg in the run to the trophy.

