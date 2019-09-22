Australian Bowler Narrowly Avoids Blow to Head in Marsh Cup
Playing for New South Wales against Queensland in the Marsh Cup, Australian bowler Mickey Edwards narrowly avoided a nasty blow to his head on his follow-through from a shot hit by batsman Samuel Heazlett.
