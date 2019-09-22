Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: AFG VS BAN

live
AFG AFG
BAN BAN

Chattogram

21 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Match 5: AFG VS ZIM

live
AFG AFG
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

20 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Final: TBC VS TBC

upcoming
TBC TBC
TBC TBC

Mirpur

24 Sep, 201918:00 IST

Australian Bowler Narrowly Avoids Blow to Head in Marsh Cup

Playing for New South Wales against Queensland in the Marsh Cup, Australian bowler Mickey Edwards narrowly avoided a nasty blow to his head on his follow-through from a shot hit by batsman Samuel Heazlett.

Cricketnext Staff |September 22, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
Australian Bowler Narrowly Avoids Blow to Head in Marsh Cup

Playing for New South Wales against Queensland in the Marsh Cup, Australian bowler Mickey Edwards narrowly avoided a nasty blow to his head on his follow-through from a shot hit by batsman Samuel Heazlett.

In a video tweeted by cricket.com.au, Edwards can be seen on the pitch for a few moments after receiving the blow, but then gets up and examines the hand which came between the ball and his head, much to everyone’s relief.

Head injuries have become a talking point in the sport ever since Australian batsman Phil Hughes’ unfortunate death after being hit in the neck by a bouncer.

As recently as the 2019 Ashes series, Steve Smith was not medically cleared to play the third Test after being hit by a Jofra Archer bouncer, which caused a concussion.

Cricket Australia in its own capacity is working on fast-tracking the development of a helmet for fast bowlers as well, to minimize the risk of serious head injury for bowlers.

More than a traditional batting helmet, what is being devised is along the lines of the protective head gear worn by footballers, which will be much more practical for bowlers.

New Zealand fast bowlers Warren Barnes bowled with a protective helmet in a domestic match in New Zealand in 2017, which was a variant of the helmet used by field hockey players while defending a penalty corner.​

head injuryMarsh CupMickey EdwardsSamuel Heazlett

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

AFG v BAN
Mirpur

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Tue, 24 September, 2019

TBC v TBC
Mirpur All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more