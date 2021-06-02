'Australian Conditions Should Have Favoured Australia' - Virat Kohli When Asked if Eng Conditions Help NZ

India captain Virat Kohli brushed aside suggestions that New Zealand will have an edge over India in the ICC World Test Championship final as they are seemingly better suited to English conditions. Kohli said conditions will be the same for both teams, and said they are on ‘equal terms’.

When asked what India learnt from their 0-2 loss to New Zealand last year, Kohli said: “Just play better Test cricket, that’s all.

“Conditions are as potent for New Zealand as they are for us. Australian conditions should have favoured Australia but we beat them twice in two series. It is how you look at the situation,” he said in the press conference ahead of the team’s departure to England.

“If you want us to board the flight from here feeling that New Zealand have the edge then there is no point in taking that flight. We are going to board that flight knowing that we are on equal terms and whichever team performs well session by session and hour by hour will win the Test.”

While New Zealand play two Tests against England in the lead up to the big game, India do not have any warm up matches. Kohli said the lack of practice will not be an issue.

“In the past, we have landed in places three days prior in proper schedule and have had a hell of a series. It is all in the head. It is not the first time we are playing in England. We all know what the conditions are like. We don’t have any issues with even if we have four practice sessions heading into the game,” he said.

“Even if you are used to conditions but don’t enter the field in right frame of mind, you are going to nick that first ball and find it tough to take wickets. We are absolutely sure what we can do as a team and we all have played in England before this as well. Everyone has had experience of playing in England.

Kohli said he wants to enjoy the WTC final and not take any pressure of past losses in crunch games of ICC tournaments in England.

“We don’t want to take pressure. If we start thinking about it (the losses in 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval and 2019 World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford), we won’t be able to perform. We want to enjoy the final without any pressure.”

