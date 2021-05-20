Australian Cricket In Turmoil After Fresh 'Sandpaper Gate' Revelations By Bancroft: Ayaz Memon

- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
PAK
ZIM132/10(60.4) RR 2.18231/10(68.0) RR 3.4
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 147 runs
- Match 29 - 02 May, 2021Match Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 23 May, SunUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, TueUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 28 May, FriUp Next
BAN
SL
14:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 1st ODI - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 2nd ODI - 4 Jun, FriUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 3rd ODI - 7 Jun, MonUp Next
NED
IRE
14:30 IST - Utrecht
- 1st Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 2nd Test - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
WI
SA
19:30 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- Final - 18 Jun, FriUp Next
IND
NZ
15:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 2nd T20I - 27 Jun, SunUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 3rd T20I - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 4th T20I - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 5th T20I - 3 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
SA
23:30 IST - St George's Grenada
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 1st T20I - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd T20I - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 1st ODI - 11 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 15 Jul, ThuUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 3rd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
IRE
SA
15:15 IST - Dublin
- 2nd ODI - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 5th T20I - 17 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
AUS
05:00 IST - Gros Islet St Lucia
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd ODI - 19 Jul, MonUp Next
SL
IND
13:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 21 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 1st T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Dublin
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 2nd ODI - 23 Jul, FriUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 22 Jul, ThuUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
WI
AUS
00:00 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jul, SatUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 3rd T20I - 25 Jul, SunUp Next
IRE
SA
20:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 27 Jul, TueUp Next
SL
IND
19:00 IST -
- 2nd T20I - 28 Jul, WedUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Bridgetown Barbados
- 3rd T20I - 31 Jul, SatUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 4th T20I - 1 Aug, SunUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 5th T20I - 3 Aug, TueUp Next
WI
PAK
20:30 IST - Guyana
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 1st ODI - 6 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 2nd ODI - 8 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 3rd ODI - 11 Aug, WedUp Next
IRE
ZIM
15:30 IST - Stormont Belfast
- 1st Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 1st T20I - 15 Aug, SunUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd T20I - 17 Aug, TueUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 2nd Test - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
WI
PAK
19:30 IST - Kingston Jamaica
- 3rd T20I - 20 Aug, FriUp Next
IRE
ZIM
19:30 IST - Bready
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- One-off Test - 27 Nov, SatUp Next
AUS
AFG
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 1st Test - 8 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 2nd Test - 16 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
ENG
10:00 IST - Adelaide
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Melbourne
- 4th Test - 5 Jan, WedUp Next
AUS
ENG
06:00 IST - Sydney
- 5th Test - 14 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
ENG
08:00 IST - Perth
- 1st T20I - 29 Jan, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 1st ODI - 30 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
NZ
08:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd T20I - 31 Jan, MonUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 2nd ODI - 2 Feb, WedUp Next
AUS
NZ
05:30 IST - Hobart
- 3rd T20I - 3 Feb, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 4th T20I - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- 3rd ODI - 5 Feb, SatUp Next
AUS
NZ
06:30 IST - Sydney
- 5th T20I - 6 Feb, SunUp Next
WI
ENG
01:30 IST -
- One-off T20I - 8 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
NZ
13:50 IST - Canberra
- 1st T20I - 11 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Sydney
- 2nd T20I - 13 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Brisbane
- 3rd T20I - 15 Feb, TueUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Carrara
- 4th T20I - 18 Feb, FriUp Next
AUS
SL
14:20 IST - Adelaide
- 5th T20I - 20 Feb, SunUp Next
AUS
SL
13:50 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 8 Mar, TueUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 2nd Test - 16 Mar, WedUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
- 3rd Test - 24 Mar, ThuUp Next
WI
ENG
20:30 IST -
Australian Cricket In Turmoil After Fresh 'Sandpaper Gate' Revelations By Bancroft: Ayaz Memon
Australian cricket was again thrown into controversy and turmoil last week when Cameron Bancroft suggested that their bowlers were aware of the proceedings on the field referring to the infamous Sandpaper Gate scandal of the Cape Town Test of 2018.
- Ayaz Memon
- Updated: May 20, 2021, 5:32 PM IST
Aussie opener Cameron Bancroft broke his silence last week, suggesting that it was not just Steve Smith, David Warner and him who were involved in `Sandpaper Gate’. A medley of explanations, clarifications, allegations (even if muted), from several quarters has emerged since, throwing Australian cricket into fresh turmoil.
What The End of ABD The International Batsman Means For South Africa In T20 cricket
Bancroft was a rookie when Australia toured South Africa in 2017-18 under Steve Smith. Warner was vice captain. The controversy broke when TV cameras picked up Bancroft tampering with the ball in the Test match at Cape Town’s Newlands Ground. Over the next few days, this was to precipitate into one of the biggest scandals in modern cricket history.
These three players were recalled home midway through the tour, all of them denying they had done anything wrong. In Australia, with more proof being made public through further TV footage, all three acknowledged their guilt in tear-filled press conferences that had the cricket world agog.
With anger mounting against these players, Australian cricket authorities had to move into swift, punitive action. Smith and Warner not only lost their captaincy and vice captaincy respectively, but also copped a one year-ban each. Bancroft got nine months for his role in the unsavoury incident that had humiliated not just the team, but the entire country.
At that time, Cricket Australia’s investigations had cleared all other players and the support staff of the ball tampering misdemeanour. Bancroft’s revelation last week, however, implies that the investigation was not diligent enough. More damningly, he indicates strongly that the bowlers in the team knew of the ball tampering.
Rahul Dravid’s Coaching Career, and How His Processes Led to India’s Bench Strength
Speaking to the Guardian last week, Cameron acknowledged his own complicity in the controversy. “All I wanted to do was to be responsible and accountable for my own actions and part,’’ he said of his admission. When asked whether bowlers in the team knew, he said. “Yeah, obviously what I did benefits bowlers and the awareness around that, probably, is self-explanatory.”
Wrapped in guarded language, without quite incriminating the bowlers, it is nonetheless clear that Bancroft is pointing a finger at Pat Cummins, Mitchel Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, Australia’s bowlers in that particular Test match, of knowing what was going on. This set the cat among the pigeons.
David Saker, who was bowling coach with the Australian team in South Africa in 2018 said that the controversy wasn’t going to die easily. “It’s not going to go away. You could point fingers at me, (Darren) Lehman (who was head coach then) or the bowlers,’’ Saker said, ostensibly in denial of Bancroft’s suggestion.
However, former Aussie great Adam Gilchrist, among the first to respond to the current situation, said that Cricket Australia’s original investigations into `Sandpaper Gate’ were not thorough. It’s a point of view that found currency among a lot of cricketers and cricket supporters Down Under.
Meanwhile Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon — under fresh scrutiny — put out an official joint statement refuting Bancroft on these two arguments:
1) We did not know a foreign substance was taken onto the field to alter the condition of the ball until we saw images in the big screen at Newlands.
2) And to those who, despite absence of evidence, insist that `we must have known’ about the use of a foreign substance simply because we are bowlers, we say this: the umpires during that Test match Nigel Llong and Richard Illingworth, both very respected and experienced umpires, inspected the ball after the images surfaced in the TV coverage and did not change it because there was no sign of damage.
But former Australia captain Michael Clarke didn’t seem really convinced by the defence of the bowlers, saying the statement was `smartly worded’.
On the face of it, the position of the bowlers could well be factual: they may not have known that any substance was taken on to the field at that particular point in time when Bancroft was caught. But that doesn’t necessarily mean they may not have known something like this was brewing within the team, and of which they would be the clear beneficiaries.
The argument about umpires Llong and Illingworth not changing the ball after Bancroft’s offence was caught is disingenuous. What’s against the Laws of the game is not necessarily materially changing the ball, but even attempting to do this, to howsoever small degree. Why should Smith, Warner and Bancroft have copped punishment if the ball had not been materially altered?
Another former Australian captain, Ian Chappell, never one to mince words, blamed higher ups in Australian crickets for the controversy remaining alive. “It’s the usual backside-protecting protecting statement…the fact that nobody higher up was ever punished, well, that always made it just an attempt to brush it under the carpet,’’ Chappell told World Wide of Sports. “If I was Smith, Warner or Bancroft, I’d want the others publicly recognized for their part in what happened.’’
Though Cricket Australia has announced that if anyone’s in possession of new information the investigation will be opened further, chances of that happening look dim. Tim Paine, current captain of Australia, said that the bowlers have spoken to Bancroft, who is playing county cricket in England, and everything has been sorted out. If anything, that shows forces have moved in to quell the current controversy from snowballing.
As England fast bowler Stuart Broad quipped, he is looking forward to more revelations once David Warner retires.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking