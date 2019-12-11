Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australian Legend Ricky Ponting Joins Twitter, Shares Picture of Net Session With Son

Former Australian captain and legend of the game Ricky Ponting officially joined social media website 'Twitter' on Wednesday, marking his first foray into establishing an online presence and connecting with his fans and followers.

Cricketnext Staff |December 11, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
Ponting has previously appeared on many panel discussions on television and online, but had not been 'online' previously. In his first post, he shared a few pictures of him enjoying a net session with his son with the caption, "A day of firsts; finally on social media and the first net with my son Fletcher."

If Ponting is nearly as expressive on Twitter as he is in real life while talking about his opinions, his followers are sure in for a ride!

Ponting most recently spoke out on the Pakistan bowling attack, calling it the "worst attack" he has seen on Australian shores after they were outplayed by the home team in the two-test series.

