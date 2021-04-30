Australian Cricket Media Association Donates $4200 For India's Fight Against Covid-19

With the second wave of Covid-19 in India, help is coming from all the corners of the world. Australian Cricket Media Association has also offered helping hands by donating a sum of $4,200 to help India fight this deadly virus.

Taking to Twitter, journalist Ben Horne wrote, “The Australian cricket media has a special affection for India and its great people who are suffering deeply at this time. The Australian Cricket Media Association has made a small donation of $4200 to the Give Foundation. Please support in any way you can.”

Earlier today, Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran also made an announcement that he has decided to donate a portion of his IPL salary to help people in India fight this pandemic.

“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation. #PrayForIndia,” Pooran tweeted.

Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have also made contributions in India’s fight against Covid-19.

Soon after Punjab Kings also, taking to Twitter announced that they will also help India in this crunch situation of COVID crisis.

“To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona”.

Along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Australia cricket Pat Cummins and former Australia pacer, now turned commentator Brett Lee has also made contributions.

In a tweet, Tendulkar said: “The second wave of Covid has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for a large number of serious Covid patients is the need of the hour. It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion.”

“A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country. I have helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India,” he tweeted.

“Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic.”

