- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 24 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended171/4(20.0) RR 8.55
RAJ
MUM172/3(20.0) RR 8.55
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatUp Next
MI
CSK
19:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
Australian Cricket Media Association Donates $4200 For India's Fight Against Covid-19
With the second wave of Covid-19 ravaging in India, help is coming in from all corners of the world. Australian Cricket Media Association has also offered helping hands.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 7:12 PM IST
With the second wave of Covid-19 in India, help is coming from all the corners of the world. Australian Cricket Media Association has also offered helping hands by donating a sum of $4,200 to help India fight this deadly virus.
Taking to Twitter, journalist Ben Horne wrote, “The Australian cricket media has a special affection for India and its great people who are suffering deeply at this time. The Australian Cricket Media Association has made a small donation of $4200 to the Give Foundation. Please support in any way you can.”
Earlier today, Punjab Kings batsman Nicholas Pooran also made an announcement that he has decided to donate a portion of his IPL salary to help people in India fight this pandemic.
ALSO READ: IPL 2021: Nicholas Pooran Pledges Part of IPL Salary For India’s Battle Against COVID-19
“Although many other countries are still being affected by the pandemic, the situation in India right now is particularly severe. I will do my part to bring awareness and financial assistance to this dire situation. #PrayForIndia,” Pooran tweeted.
Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals have also made contributions in India’s fight against Covid-19.
Soon after Punjab Kings also, taking to Twitter announced that they will also help India in this crunch situation of COVID crisis.
“To help the fight against #COVID19 in India, #PBKS has pledged to provide oxygen concentrators with the help of @roundtableindia! We also request everyone to join in and help in whatever way possible because together, we can! #SaddaPunjab #Unite2FightCorona”.
Along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Australia cricket Pat Cummins and former Australia pacer, now turned commentator Brett Lee has also made contributions.
In a tweet, Tendulkar said: “The second wave of Covid has put our healthcare system under immense pressure. Providing oxygen for a large number of serious Covid patients is the need of the hour. It is heartening to see how people are rising to the occasion.”
“A group of 250+ young entrepreneurs have launched Mission Oxygen to raise funds for importing oxygen concentrators and donating them to hospitals across the country. I have helped by contributing to the cause and hope that their effort soon reaches out to many more hospitals across India,” he tweeted.
“Your support when I was playing was invaluable and helped me succeed. Today, we have to stand together behind everyone that is working hard to fight this pandemic.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2021, Match 2328 Apr, 2021 DelhiChennai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets
-
BLR vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2227 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadBangalore beat Delhi by 1 run
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
MI vs CSK, IPL, 202101 May Saturday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule