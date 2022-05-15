Australian Cricket Star Andrew Symonds Passes Away in Fatal Car Crash

Explosive former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds has died in a car crash, local reports and fellow players said Sunday, in another tragic blow for the sport after the recent deaths of Shane Warne and Rod Marsh.

The 46-year-old, who played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals, was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.

Police said emergency services attempted to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.

Authorities did not name Symonds, but he was widely identified by multiple media outlets and former players.

“Horrendous news to wake up to," tweeted former Australian teammate Jason Gillespie. “Utterly devastated. We’re all gonna miss you mate."

Adam Gilchrist, another former teammate and fellow commentator, wrote: “This really hurts," while Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar said he was “devastated".

“We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family," he tweeted.

Symonds’ fatal crash comes just months after the deaths of fellow Australian greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh, who both died from heart attacks.

The larger-than-life Symonds was hugely popular, not only for his hard-hitting approach to the game but also for his easy-going personality.

He was widely considered one of the most skilled all-rounders Australian cricket has seen and was a key member of the team that won back-to-back 50-over World Cups in 2003 and 2007.

As the news of the death became public, tributes began to pour in for the Australian cricketer.

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

“Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family," Shoaib Akhtar said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here