Australian Cricketer Handed Four-Year Jail Term For Possessing Sexually Explicit Images

Aaron Summers, who had featured in the Big Bash League, has been jailed for four years for possessing explicit sexual content of children. The 25-year-old had pleaded guilty to the charges in November; he can’t get parole before serving a minimum of two years of his prison sentence, abc.net.au reported. The local media also said that he used to contact kids below 16 on social media, preferably on Instagram and Snapchat. The cricketer had stored as many as 80 pictures and threatened the kids to share them publicly in case they tell about the abuse to anyone. “You said your reason for recording this material was to ensure you had blackmail material of the child if they ever threatened to share the naked images or videos which you had sent to them,” said Justice John Burns as quoted by abc.net.au.

The Prosecutor in the case Hannah White said that sexual abuse is now being committed by offenders who have a clean history. “These types of offences are typically committed by persons like the offender who have no prior criminal history and good character.” Summers has been serving his jail time since May this year; moreover, his lawyer requested the court to partially reduce his sentence. He asked the court to allow him to live with his parents who are currently residing in Western Australia.

Summers has been living and playing cricket in Australian city of Darwin where he used his position as a cricket player to trap his victims. He has also played for BBL side Hobart Hurricanes before turning up for Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). “One victim told police that because he saw Summers twice a week at cricket, he thought Summers “may get angry" at him if he did not do what he asked,” abc.net.au reported. The mother of a victim told the court that Summers had robbed her boy of his innocence.

