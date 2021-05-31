- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
Australian Cricketer Megan Schutt All Set to Welcome First Baby With Wife Jess Holyoake
Off late, Schutt has been sharing pictures with the love of her life.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 31, 2021, 4:55 PM IST
Australian cricketer Megan Schutt and her partner Jess Holyoake are expecting their first baby. The much-in-love couple are all set to welcome their little girl in early November. The two of them tied the knot in March 2019. Schutt shared the happy news on her social media.
She posted a carousel of pictures on Instagram to express her joy and excitement. In the photos, one can see a board that reads ‘Baby Schutt on the way due early November’ along with a picture of the unborn child, an international Australian jersey shirt and their pets, including a cat and dog. As expected, the post went viral in no time with good wishes pouring in from the couple’s fans and friends.
View this post on Instagram
New Zealand cricketer Suzie Bates dropped in heart eye emojis to express her happiness, while Amy Satterthwaite, the vice-captain of New Zealand Women’s cricket team, said, “Congrats guys!! So excited for you #letthefunbegin.” One ofSchutt’s fans said,“Congratulations!!!! This is such wonderful news”, another one wrote “Omg!! Many congrats to you two”.
Off late, Schutt has been sharing pictures with the love of her life. In a recent photo, the two of them were spotted cycling together around Queensland’s Airlie Beach area.
View this post on Instagram
In another picture, the duo spentsome quality time together at Cedar Creek Falls. The two women are seen clad in casual shorts and t-shirts which they have teamed up with a pair of sunglasses. The stunning backdrop of the picture comprises green water, trees and waterfall.
View this post on Instagram
Meanwhile, Schutt last played in the Australia Women’s tour of New Zealand. The team played three T20Is and three ODIs as a part of the tour. During the T20I series, the cricketer took three wickets and managed to take seven wickets during the ODIs. She also became the player of the match in the first ODI which Australia won by six wickets.
