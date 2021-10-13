Australian Cricketer Pat Cummins Becomes Father Before Joining T20 World Cup Squad

The fiancee of Australian cricketer Pat Cummins has given birth to the couple’s first child on October 8. Cummins has now left for Dubai to join Australia’s T20 World Cup team.

The boy child, born last week, has been named Albie Boston Cummins. The Australian all-rounder, following the birth of his first kid, wanted to spend some more time with his son and family. The cricketer posted an emotional video blog post showing their pregnancy journey and announced the arrival of their baby.

This video shared by Pat Cummins starts from the moment he learned that he was going to be a father. The non-IPL members of Australia’s World Cup team arrived in Dubai last Friday. They will now be joined by Pat Cummins and other members playing in the IPL, who will fly to Dubai and complete the mandatory quarantine of 6 days.

All the players will be able to play together before the opening warm-up match with New Zealand on 18 October.

Australia will start its first innings for the T20 World Cup title against South Africa on 23 October, which will be available to Australian viewers on Foxtel or Kayo Sports. Pat Cummins is currently the vice-captain of the Australian team. Prior to this, he skipped the tour of the West Indies and Bangladesh and also did not become a part of Kolkata Knight Riders in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Pat Cummins has missed crucial match practice with the NSW Blues owing to the extended lockdown in Australia. He has also missed Australia’s last 18 T20 internationals. These include matches played with India, West Indies, Bangladesh and New Zealand.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here