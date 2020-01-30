Australian Cricketer Returns Home From U-19 World Cup After Monkey Scratch
Australian U-19 player Jake Fraser-McGurk has returned to Australia from the ongoing U-19 World Cup in South Africa to receive treatment for injuries sustained at a nature reserve by a monkey scratch, and will miss the rest of the tournament.
