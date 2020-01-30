Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australian Cricketer Returns Home From U-19 World Cup After Monkey Scratch

Australian U-19 player Jake Fraser-McGurk has returned to Australia from the ongoing U-19 World Cup in South Africa to receive treatment for injuries sustained at a nature reserve by a monkey scratch, and will miss the rest of the tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |January 30, 2020, 11:58 AM IST
Australian Cricketer Returns Home From U-19 World Cup After Monkey Scratch

Australian U-19 player Jake Fraser-McGurk has returned to Australia from the ongoing U-19 World Cup in South Africa to receive treatment for injuries sustained at a nature reserve by a monkey scratch, and will miss the rest of the tournament.

He will go back to Australia for precautionary medical treatment.

"I guess it serves me right for getting too close to the animal enclosure. That's a lesson learned," Fraser-McGurk said after sustaining the bizarre injury.

"I look forward to completing the treatment and getting back on the field as soon as possible."

Although Australia were knocked out in the quarter-final of the tournament, they will play two more matches to determine their standing in the final table and their ranking at the next U-19 World Cup.

"We want to make sure that Jake doesn't have any ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident so we have taken the best course of action," said Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia's sports science and sports medicine manager.

"This involves the player returning to Australia for the treatment required within the recommended seven days of the incident taking place."

