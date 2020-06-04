Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IANS |June 4, 2020, 3:52 PM IST
Australian Cricketers Association Set For Further Conflict with Cricket Australia: Report

The Australia Cricketers' Association (ACA) is set to be at loggerheads with Cricket Australia (CA) once again after revised revenue projections was shared recently.

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, the players are set to dismiss CA's new projection i.e. 50 percent of what they were expecting before the coronavirus pandemic brought all live sporting action to a standstill.

It was earlier reported that CA was projecting 407 million Australian dollars in revenue but it has come down to 200 million dollars in the new projection and it would see players taking a 56 million dollars hit in wages.

CA chief Kevin Roberts had last week said they are facing an 80 million dollars hit because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. 50 million in loss of revenue due to no spectators in the stadiums, 20 million from not hosting T20 World Cup and 10 million in biosecurity costs.

The report also stated ACA believes the series against India later this year is expected to fill up CA's coffers considerably, which isn't showing up in their new projection.

The four Tests of the series will be played at Gabba, Adelaide Oval, MCG and the SCG respectively, starting December 3, and it is expected to generate around 300 million dollars.

