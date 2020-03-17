Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

18 Mar, 202013:30 IST

3rd ODI: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Hobart

20 Mar, 202009:00 IST

1st T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

18 Apr, 202015:30 IST

2nd T20: BEL VS AUT

upcoming
BEL BEL
AUT AUT

Hobart

19 Apr, 202002:30 IST

Australian Cricketers May Have to Give Up Lucrative IPL Contracts in Wake of COVID-19: Report

The IPL has been postponed till April 15 with India reporting more than 120 positive cases and three deaths.

PTI |March 17, 2020, 3:12 PM IST
Australian Cricketers May Have to Give Up Lucrative IPL Contracts in Wake of COVID-19: Report

Australian cricketers may have to forego their lucrative IPL contracts in the wake of fast-spreading novel coronavirus, the local media reported on Tuesday.

The IPL has been postponed till April 15 with India reporting more than 120 positive cases and three deaths.

Cricket Australia has not directed the players officially with its chief executive Kevin Roberts on Tuesday saying that players were individually contracted to their IPL teams and can make up their own minds to compete in the 2020 IPL or not.

"We can provide advice. We're conscious of the fact that Australian players are individually contracted to the IPL and the time will certainly come very soon where players are going to be really interested and leaning on our perspective as their leader... to advise them in that regard," Roberts said.

"And then there will also be a perspective from the BCCI and their IPL division within that and together with our players and the BCCI, I am sure players will reach the best possible decisions in uncertain circumstances."

The Australian newspaper reported that Cricket Australia is reviewing whether it should permit its players to participate in the IPL or The Hundred series in the UK. There are 17 Australian players contracted with different IPL franchisees.

The Australia report said that pacer Pat Cummins, former skipper Steve Smith, opener David Warner and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell could be asked to give up their rich contracts.

Cummins had become the highest paid overseas player in the history of the IPL with a contract worth USD 3.2 million with Kolkata Knight Riders.

Maxwell received a USD 2.2 million contract with Kings XI Punjab. Cricket Australia has declared NSW the champions after scrapping the Sheffield Shield final.

bccicricket australiaipl 2020Mitchell StarcPat Cummins

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 Mar, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Fri, 20 Mar, 2020

NZ v AUS
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20 T20 | Sat, 18 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20 T20 | Sun, 19 Apr, 2020

AUT v BEL
Hobart All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more