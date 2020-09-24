Australian Great Dean Jones Breathes His Last in Mumbai, Look Back At Some Of His Best Knocks

Former Australian batsman and now popular for his commentary all over the world, passes away after cardiac arrest in Mumbai at the age of 59.

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones died in Mumbai on Thursday due to a heart attack at the age of 59. He was in India for the commentary in IPL 2020 matches.

His family, which lives in Australia, had been informed of his demise. Dean Jones played International cricket from 1984 to 1994. He also donned the hat of a coach from 2016 to 2019.

During these three years, he was a mentor to Pakistan Super League (PSL) teams Islamabad United and Karachi Kings. Jones was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2019. During his stint in the International cricket, he played 164 One-Day Internationals and 52 Tests for Australia.

As cricket fans across the world are mourning the death of Jones, here are his five best knocks which will always be remembered.

210 against India in Chennai Test

Australia were touring India, which had returned after a famous win in England. It was a memorable knock as after this innings under hot and humid conditions. Dean Jones had to be rushed to a hospital after the innings. He had even vomited at the crease a few times while batting. Jones scored 210 off 330 balls, hitting 27 fours and two sixes. He spent 503 minutes on the pitch making it one of the best batting displays in the sub-continent.

Unbeaten 93 in Benson & Hedges World Series final

In the final of Benson & Hedges World Series 1988-89, Australia were up against West Indies, which at that time were known for its deadly pace attack. The likes Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop and Courtney Walsh were going full throttle for the Windies. Besides, the rain had led to curtailing of the duration of the match. At the time when the Australian batting line-up was limping, Jones single-handedly smashed 93 runs in 82 deliveries, hitting eight fours and two sixes.

157 vs England at Edgbaston

Jones played a super knock in the third Test against England at Edgbaston. In that fixture, he took the English bowlers to task and made a brilliant 157.

121 vs Pakistan, 1987

Australia were facing Pakistan in an ODI match in Benson & Hedges Challenge at Perth. Kangaroos won the toss and elected to bat first. At that time, Pakistan’s bowling attack was one of the best across the world. After Australia lost two early wickets, Jones came at third down and scored 121 off 113 balls, smashing nine fours and two sixes. However, Pakistan won that game by one wicket.

39 vs India in 1987 World Cup

It was considered a controversial match. In that game in the 1987 World Cup, Jones scored crucial 39 runs of 35 balls, hitting two fours and two sixes. What actually happened was that Jones had hit a shot off Maninder Singh and it was given four by the on field umpire. But, during the innings break, it was declared as six after Kangaroos approached the umpires. India lost that match by one run.