Australian Joe Burns Diagnosed With 'Fatigue Disorder'

IANS |June 4, 2019, 12:00 PM IST
Australian Test opener Joe Burns has been diagnosed with fatigue disorder. According to a statement released by Queensland Cricket on Tuesday, Burns was diagnosed with a protracted post-infectious fatigue disorder dating back to an October 2018 viral infection.

According to cricket.com.au., Burns played the entirety of the 2018-19 domestic summer, forcing his way back into the Test team as well as playing key roles with the Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat, while battling fatigue and burn-out.

"Joe is currently undertaking a treatment period of rest and recuperation. A definite prognosis for recovery is unavailable at present; however, it is anticipated he will be fully available for cricket in the near future," read the statement.

Meanwhile, Burns took to Twitter to thank his supporters and said, "Everything is positive and plan to have a bit of rest now before getting back into full training soon."

It is understood that Burns will not be available for selection for the Ashes series in England starting August 1.

Queensland Cricket CEO Max Walters said that the club stands ready to provide any assistance that Burns would need in his return to the playing field.

"We wish Joe the best in his recovery and look forward to helping him make a successful return as soon as possible," he said.

Burns has played 16 Tests for Australia, scoring four centuries including 180 in his most recent Test, against Sri Lanka in Canberra in February.

