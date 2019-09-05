Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Cricketnext Staff |September 5, 2019, 10:50 PM IST
Australian Journalist Drinks Most Expensive Beer Ever in Manchester

While complaints about expensive food and drink are quite common world over, an incident in Manchester has left an Australian journalist baffled and angry as he was charged quite a fortune for one beer in a hotel.

Peter Lalor, a senior cricket writer from the Australian media, was charged the exorbitant sum (A$99,983.64) for a bottle of Deuchars IPA at the Malmaison hotel, after a day watching the Ashes cricket series at Old Trafford.

Lalor, who is in England to cover the Ashes, believes he drank "the most expensive beer in history".

“I decided I wanted one beer on the way home and dropped in because I have mates staying there,” he said.

“When I paid, I didn’t have my glasses on and there was some issue with the machine so I had to put my details in twice.

“I just had this weird feeling and I said, ‘How much did I just pay for that beer?’ The girl at the bar looked at the receipt and said, ‘Oh my God!’ and was a bit reluctant to show me the bill.”

A spokesman for the hotel apologised and said an investigation had been launched. Lalor left assuming the bank would never authorise such a large payment anyway, but later his wife pointed out otherwise and also discovered that he had been charged a £1,000 transaction fee.

“I woke up to an alarmed phone call from my wife, who had found a massive hole in my mortgage account,” said Lalor. “They can take the money out in a second but apparently it takes them up to 10 working days to put it back. I’m losing a fair whack of interest and as of this moment, I’m $99,000 out of pocket.

“One wag commented that I’d just been charged London prices.”

“It looks like I’ve ordered the most expensive beer in history,” said Lalor. “It was good but not that good.”

A Malmaison spokesperson said: “We are currently carrying out an investigation into what took place. We have been in contact with Peter to apologise and ensure this has been resolved as quickly as possible.”

"It's a good beer," he later tweeted. "The original version of it won a heap of awards, including the Supreme Champion Beer of Britain, but if you are thinking that no beer is worth the best part of 100,000 dollars, then I am inclined to agree with you."

