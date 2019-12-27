Australia on Thursday added Queensland’s Mitchell Swepson to their squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand in Sydney, raising the prospect of playing two specialist spinners.
The 26-year-old leg-spinner joined the side for preparation during the ongoing second Test in Melbourne and will remain with them leading into the Sydney Test from January 3, where conditions often assist slow bowlers.
“Having Mitch in Sydney gives us the option to play two specialist spinners if the conditions demand,” national selector Trevor Hohns said.
“We will make those assessments when we get to Sydney.”
If selected, he will join Nathan Lyon in a two-pronged spin attack.
Swepson, who has taken 12 wickets from six Sheffield Shield games at 26.58, was a member of Australia’s Test squad for tours of India and Bangladesh in 2017.
He took two wickets on his international debut in a Twenty20 match against England at Edgbaston in 2018.
Hohns added that veteran paceman Peter Siddle, called up to the squad for Melbourne but not selected, had been released back to the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League.
“Having Sids (Siddle) as the 13th man and his experience at the MCG has been invaluable,” said Hohns.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Australian Leg-Spinner Mitchell Swepson Called up For Sydney Test
Australia on Thursday added Queensland’s Mitchell Swepson to their squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand in Sydney, raising the prospect of playing two specialist spinners.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 26, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
Steve Smith Enters List of Australia's Top 10 Test Run-scorers
Cricketnext Staff | December 25, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
Pat Cummins Clearly Best Bowler in the World: Tim Paine
Cricketnext Staff | December 25, 2019, 10:57 AM IST
New Zealand Make Two Changes for Boxing Day Test Against Australia
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 January, 2020
ENG v SAPort Elizabeth All Fixtures
Team Rankings