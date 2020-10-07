Australian Legend Dean Jones Laid to Rest with an Emotional Last Lap in Fitting MCG Farewell

Aussie cricket legend Dean Jones has been honoured by his close friends and family at a private funeral on the hallowed turf of the MCG

With the Australian flag draped over his coffin, and beside a floral arrangement spelling his Test number 324, Dean Jones was sent on a final lap of the MCG as Elton John’s Rocketman played.

Dean Jones, who tragically died of a heart attack a fortnight ago was laid to rest by close family members at a private memorial service on the MCG’s hallowed turf over the weekend. Due to Victoria’s current COVID-19 restrictions, the service was limited to Jones’ closest family members including wife Jane and daughters Phoebe and Augusta.

The MCG was a fitting venue for the funeral of Jones, who represented club, state and country at the ground during an illustrious career. Jones played six of his 52 Tests for Australia at the MCG and was a recent inductee to the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame housed in the Australian Sports Museum at the MCG.

A larger service to honour Jones is being planned for once gathering restrictions are eased.

(Photo: @MCG)

Jones’ wife, Jane, said in a statement that her family had been "deeply moved" by the outpouring of love for her husband.

She added, "It has been an awful time to navigate as a family, but I could not have thought of a more fitting place to say goodbye to my husband than under the lights of his beloved MCG.

"What better way to honour him than with the music of his friends Elton John and INXS echoing throughout the empty stadium. We will forever miss Dean’s energy, his zest for life, passion for cricket and his love for us as a family."

The following poem, written by Jones' friend Chris Driscoll, was read at the service and included in the statement.

Hold Him tenderly, O’Mother India

For he was Our favourite son

Place gently the zinc white ash on his resting forehead

Anoint him in Linseed oil

Place old willow by his side

We wait for him, for his return.

No full breath drawn

Shallow gasps and disbelief

This force of nature, impervious to all assault

But not our grief

Stumps are called

The bails removed

Player 324, no more to prove

Zinc cream, his baggy green

The Ashes Tests

Champion of Champions

Now lay him to his rest

As we hold him tenderly in our hearts forever.