Australian Opener Bancroft Lands in Ball Tampering Controversy

The drama happened on Day 3 and umpires also called Bancroft but the opener showed them a black sunglass cover. Later on, footage of him hiding a mysterious yellow object was seen. It is still not clear what the object was but he is likely to be questioned by match referee Andy Pycroft.
There was no five-run penalty and the ball was not changed at the time, as happens when umpires feel a fielder is guilty of ball tampering.
It brought back memories of 2016, when current South African captain Faf du Plessis was slapped with three demerit points during the 'mint-gate' saga in 2016, when he was found guilty of ball tampering.
As footage of Bancroft's actions flashed up on the Proteas' change rooms, du Plessis wasn't a happy man.
Cameron Bancroft hiding object before being spoken to by umpires in ball tampering allegation.#SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/lhC9XCFCUu— Baden Gillion (@BadenGillion) March 24, 2018
Bancroft showed the umpire his black glasses case but had something yellow in his hand. Oh dear oh dear #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/XcLcSHf77r— B̥ͦḀͦM̥ͦF̥ͦO̥ͦR̥ͦD̥ͦ (@Thom_Bamford) March 24, 2018
Kevin Pietersen also tweeted regarding the incident, saying My 2cents worth - This will be Darren Lehmann’s greatest test as a coach, cos I will struggle to believe that this was all Bancroft’s idea.
My 2cents worth - This will be Darren Lehmann’s greatest test as a coach, cos I will struggle to believe that this was all Bancroft’s idea. #SandpaperGate.— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 24, 2018
It will be interesting to see how ICC react to this development!
