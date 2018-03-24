Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Australian Opener Bancroft Lands in Ball Tampering Controversy

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: March 24, 2018, 7:33 PM IST
Cameron Bancroft with the mysterious yellow object. (Twitter/ Carly Adno)

Australian opener Cameron Bancroft is likely to find himself in trouble after he was seen rubbing the ball with a rather mysterious object.

The drama happened on Day 3 and umpires also called Bancroft but the opener showed them a black sunglass cover. Later on, footage of him hiding a mysterious yellow object was seen. It is still not clear what the object was but he is likely to be questioned by match referee Andy Pycroft.

There was no five-run penalty and the ball was not changed at the time, as happens when umpires feel a fielder is guilty of ball tampering.

It brought back memories of 2016, when current South African captain Faf du Plessis was slapped with three demerit points during the 'mint-gate' saga in 2016, when he was found guilty of ball tampering.

As footage of Bancroft's actions flashed up on the Proteas' change rooms, du Plessis wasn't a happy man.







Kevin Pietersen also tweeted regarding the incident, saying My 2cents worth - This will be Darren Lehmann’s greatest test as a coach, cos I will struggle to believe that this was all Bancroft’s idea.




It will be interesting to see how ICC react to this development!

First Published: March 24, 2018, 7:33 PM IST

