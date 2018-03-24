Australian Opener Bancroft Lands in Ball Tampering Controversy

Cameron Bancroft with the mysterious yellow object. (Twitter/ Carly Adno)

Cameron Bancroft hiding object before being spoken to by umpires in ball tampering allegation.#SAvsAUS pic.twitter.com/lhC9XCFCUu — Baden Gillion (@BadenGillion) March 24, 2018

Bancroft showed the umpire his black glasses case but had something yellow in his hand. Oh dear oh dear #AUSvsSA pic.twitter.com/XcLcSHf77r — B̥ͦḀͦM̥ͦF̥ͦO̥ͦR̥ͦD̥ͦ (@Thom_Bamford) March 24, 2018

My 2cents worth - This will be Darren Lehmann’s greatest test as a coach, cos I will struggle to believe that this was all Bancroft’s idea. #SandpaperGate. — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 24, 2018

