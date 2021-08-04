Australian Pacer Pat Cummins unsure about participation in second leg of IPL 14 in UAE

IPL 4 is all set to make a comeback with its second leg beginning in UAE from September 19 with the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. However, the rescheduling of the tournament has cast a shadow over several star international cricketer’s participation in the remaining matches of the tournament. Earlier, there were reports that many English players could give IPL a miss due to the scheduled Bangladesh tour. However, after consultation, the Bangladesh Cricket Board decided to reschedule the tournament after which the way for English and Bangladeshi players’ participation in IPL 14 could be cleared. There will be a total of 31 matches that will be played in UAE during the second leg of IPL 14

Now, start Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that he could give the second leg of IPL14 a miss due to personal reasons. His decision can be a major blow for his franchise Kolkata Knight Riders.

Speaking to his fans in a live Q&A session, Cummins said that he may be doubtful to play in the UAE leg of IPL 14 as his wife Becky Boston is pregnant and isher delivery date is around the same time as the tournament.

He also cited the COVID-19 restriction behind his thought of giving the IPL a miss this year. He said that there is going to be mandatory quarantine before and after the tournament, and it will be very difficult for him to manage it during his wife’s pregnancy. Cummins is yet to an official call.

However, the Australian expressed his hopes of playing for Australia in the ICC T20 World Cup that’s slated to take place in UAE after the IPL.

Cummins had a fantastic run during the first leg of the IPL 14 in India and picked up nine wickets during his seven matches for the KKR. The 28-year-old Australian also proves his utility with the bat and players few crucial small innings during the tournament. In one of the matches, Cummins almost took his team to victor with his brilliant 66 (34) run innings while chasing the target of 221 runs set by Chennai Super Kings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here