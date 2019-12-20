Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IPL Auction 2020 | Fierce Bidding, Massive Bids - Australian Flavour Rules the Roost

“Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi” – this was the mood at the IPL 2020 Auctions which concluded in Kolkata yesterday. The men from Down Under stole the show and were the most sought after with as many as 13 players from the country bought by different franchises – the maximum number for any overseas nation at the auctions.

Nikhil Narain |Cricketnext |December 20, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 15.5 crore and became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history.

The Australians also averaged approximately INR 4.4 crore per player – again the highest for any country.

We look at the ‘Lucky 13’ and their numbers in T20 cricket, recent performances and some other interesting stats.

1. PAT CUMMINS (Kolkata Knight Riders; INR 15.5 crore)

Pat Cummins broke the record of Ben Stokes who was bought for INR 14.5 crore by Rising Pune Supergiant in the IPL 2017 Auction. The Australian has a sensational record in Test cricket (134 wickets in 28 Tests) and might have swayed the franchises to bid heavily for him. However, his T20 record is also quite good with 92 wickets in 77 innings at a strike rate of 19 and economy of 7.72.

He was the leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded T20I home series whitewash against Sri Lanka picking 6 wickets in 3 innings at a strike rate of 12 and economy of 6.58.

2. GLENN MAXWELL (Kings XI Punjab; INR 10.75 crore)

Maxwell is a T20 veteran with over 5000 runs in 235 innings at a strike rate of almost 155. In particular, he has an outstanding T20I record with 1576 runs in 54 innings at an average of 35.02 and strike rate of 160 – the third-highest in the format’s history after Hazratullah Zazai and Colin Munro. He has also scored three hundreds in T20I cricket – only Rohit Sharma has registered more (4).

Interestingly, his most successful IPL season was with Kings XI Punjab in 2014 where he has the third-highest run-getter of the season smashing 552 runs in 16 innings at a blitzkrieg strike rate of 187.75 playing a pivotal role helping his team reach the final.

3. NATHAN COULTER-NILE (Mumbai Indians, INR 8 crore)

Nathan Coulter-Nile has picked 130 wickets in 105 T20 innings at a strike rate of just under 18.

The Australian fast bowling all-rounder picked 14 wickets in the 2018-19 Big Bash League. He had a great season with KKR in the 2017 IPL picking 15 wickets in just 8 innings at a stunning strike rate of 11.3.

These three Australian players featured in the top 5 buys at the Auction.

4. MARCUS STOINIS (Delhi Capitals, INR 4.8 crore)

Marcus Stoinis was in sensational form with the bat for Melbourne Stars in the 2018-19 Big Bash League ending as the third-highest scorer with an aggregate of 533 runs in 13 innings at an average of 53.3 and strike rate of 130.63.

He also picked 14 wickets at a strike rate of 11.5 in the tournament.

5. AARON FINCH (Royal Challengers Bangalore, INR 4.4 crore)

Aaron Finch is one of the all-time great T20I batsman with an aggregate of 1878 runs in 58 innings at an average of 38.32 and strike rate of 156.5. Overall, he has scored 8469 runs in 268 T20 innings at an average of 35.73 with a high strike rate of 143.88 including 7 hundreds. His ability to score big runs at a rapid rate makes him a very dangerous player in this format.

He had a successful season with the Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 where he scored 393 runs at an average of 39.3 and strike rate of 131.43 including 5 fifties.

6. KANE RICHARDSON (Royal Challengers Bangalore, INR 4 crore)

Kane Richardson has picked 115 wickets in 95 innings in T20 cricket and was the highest wicket taker in the home series against Pakistan picking 6 wickets in three matches.

He was the highest wicket-taker of the 2018-19 BBL where he picked 24 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 17.7 and strike rate of 13.7 playing a leading role as Melbourne Renegades won the league.

7. ALEX CAREY (Delhi Capitals, INR 2.4 crore)

Alex Carey has an impressive T20 record aggregating 1182 runs in 46 innings at a strike rate of 133.55.

He had an outstanding ODI World Cup in England earlier this year smashing 375 runs at an average of 62.5 and strike rate of 104.16. His ability to strike the ball cleanly batting in the lower half makes him a very dangerous batsman.

8. CHRIS LYNN (Mumbai Indians, INR 2 crore)

Chris Lynn has aggregated 4434 runs in 156 T20 matches at an average of 32.36 and strike rate of 141.84.

The Australian aggregated more than 400 runs in the previous two seasons for KKR but his most successful campaign was in IPL 2017 when he smashed 295 runs in just 7 innings at an average of 49.16 and stunning strike rate of 180.98.

He blasted a 19-ball 50 against the Gujarat Lions in this season.

More recently, he was the Player of the Series in the Abu Dhabi T10 League smashing 371 runs in 8 innings at a strike rate of 236.3 taking his side Maratha Arabians to victory.

9. MITCHELL MARSH (Sunrisers Hyderabad, INR 2 crore)

Mitchell Marsh has a batting average of marginally above 30 and a bowling average of 27.48 in 75 T20 matches which makes him a premier all-rounder in limited overs cricket.

10. JOSH HAZLEWOOD (Chennai Super Kings, INR 2 crore)

Josh Hazlewood does not have much experience in T20 cricket with just 37 wickets in 30 matches but it is his outstanding Test record – 195 wickets in 51 Tests at 26.2 apiece - which has helped him fetch a good price at the auction.

Often compared to Glenn McGrath for his accuracy and impeccable line and length bowling, he has an outstanding economy rate of 4.73 in ODI cricket.

11. ANDREW TYE (Rajasthan Royals, INR 1 crore)

Andrew Tye has an excellent T20 record with 194 wickets in 140 innings at 21.47 and strike rate of 16.

He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the BBL with 72 wickets in 52 matches at an average of 19.8.

Tye was the highest wicket taker in IPL 2018. Representing Kings XI, he took 24 wickets in 14 matches at a strike rate of 14.

12. CHRIS GREEN (Kolkata Knight Riders, INR 20 lakh)

Chris Green is a specialist powerplay bowler with an excellent economy rate of just above 6 in this phase of play in T20 cricket. He conceded just 6.89 runs per over in the last BBL playing for Sydney Thunder.

13. JOSHUA PHILIPPE (Royal Challengers Bangalore, INR 20 lakh)

22-year-old wicketkeeper batsman, Joshua Philippe made a name for himself in the 2018-19 BBL hammering 304 runs in 15 innings at an average of 30.4 and strike rate of 158.33.

