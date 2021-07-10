Australian Players Take a Knee in Support of Black Lives Matter Movement

During the first T20I against West Indies, Australia became the first national team to take a knee in support of Black Lives Matter Movement. Players from both the sides performed the gesture, before the start of the match. A statement by Cricket Australia readl, “As a team we’ll continue to educate ourselves, provide support where possible, and create awareness for those who are victims of racial injustice, and/or discrimination in any form."

“We kneel alongside our West Indian friends to recognise and show our support of all those who have been victims of racial injustice and/or discrimination, past and present."

Earlier, West Indies skipper Keiron Pollard had said, he did not want opposition teams to take a knee just “because the West Indies are doing it".

“For me it’s very important, but it’s one where I just don’t want (teams) to just say that ‘we are doing this because we are supporting you guys in this’," the veteran all-rounder said.

“You need to be educated about it and you need to understand what you’re doing. It’s not a matter of us just doing it and you supporting us and we’re looking for that sympathy.

“It’s one (issue) that’s very dear to our hearts. There’s a lot of social injustice going around the world when it comes to black people and it’s something that we want to continue to educate, not just ourselves, but the entire world to see if we can get on that level playing field,” added Pollard.

Meanwhile, West Indies batsman Andre Russell’s maiden T20I half-century and a spirited comeback with the ball helped his team win the series opener against Australia on Friday. Russel had to wait for 10 years to hit a half-century in this format. He scored 50 runs in just 26 balls at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. Russell, who made his debut in T20I against Pakistan in 2011, was playing his 55th international T20 match.

