Australian PM Scott Morrison Responds to Cricketer Michael Slater's 'Blood on Your Hands' Remark, Terms it Absurd
Australian PM Scott Morrison has said the ban is to ensure that his country isn't hit by a third wave of coronavirus.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 4, 2021, 7:59 AM IST
Michael Slater on Monday lashed out at Australian PM Scott Morrison for his ban on returnees from India claiming he has blood on his hands. India is in the midst of a deadly coronavirus wave that has seen it record over 3 lakh cases per day for over 10 days now.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Australia has issued a travel ban on those arriving from India including its own citizen with the federal government announcing those breaking the rule could face a fine up to AUD 66,000 and five years imprisonment.
Former Australia cricketer Slater was in India as part of the commentary panel for the ongoing IPL 2021 but has now left for Maldives and waiting there for the travel ban to end. He has branded the ban on Australians trying to return home as a ‘disgrace’ on Twitter.
However, Morrison has defended the ban “No, that’s obviously absurd,” he told the Nine Network when asked about Slater’s comment. “This is about getting more people home safely, preventing a third wave here in Australia.”
Morrison further said the ban will also help in reducing undue stress on Australia’s quarantine regime. “Every system is going to face its stresses and I’m not going to break the system,” he said. “What I’m going to do is take proportionate action to protect the system so I can bring more Australians home and keep Australians safe for the longer term.”
On Monday as IPL 2021 got hit by coronavirus crisis with players and members of support staff and groundsmen testing positive, Slater took to Twitter to express his anger at not being able to return home.
“If our Government cared for the safety of Aussies they would allow us to get home. It’s a disgrace!! Blood on your hands PM. How dare you treat us like this. How about you sort out quarantine system. I had government permission to work on the IPL but I now have government neglect,” he wrote.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 2021, Match 3003 May, 2021 AhmedabadMatch Cancelled
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule