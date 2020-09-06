Covid-19: Australian Cricketer Suspended by Team for Application of Sanitizer on Ball
Veteran Australian seamer Mitch Claydon has been suspended by his English county Sussex after being placed under investigation for allegedly applying hand sanitiser to the ball. A case against the 37-year-old was opened by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets.
