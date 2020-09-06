Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: MI VS CSK

upcoming
MI MI
CSK CSK

Abu Dhabi

19 Sep, 202019:30 IST

Match 2: DC VS KXIP

upcoming
DC DC
KXIP KXIP

Dubai

20 Sep, 202019:30 IST

Match 3: SRH VS RCB

upcoming
SRH SRH
RCB RCB

Dubai

21 Sep, 202019:30 IST

Match 4: RR VS CSK

upcoming
RR RR
CSK CSK

Dubai

22 Sep, 202019:30 IST

Covid-19: Australian Cricketer Suspended by Team for Application of Sanitizer on Ball

Veteran Australian seamer Mitch Claydon has been suspended by his English county Sussex after being placed under investigation for allegedly applying hand sanitiser to the ball. A case against the 37-year-old was opened by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets.

Cricketnext Staff |September 6, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
Mitch Claydon

Veteran Australian seamer Mitch Claydon has been suspended by his English county Sussex after being placed under investigation for allegedly applying hand sanitiser to the ball. A case against the 37-year-old was opened by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following a match against Middlesex last month in which he took three wickets.

"Mitch Claydon is suspended pending the outcome of an ECB allegation of placing hand sanitiser on the ball in our match against Middlesex. There will be no further comment at this stage," said Sussex on their website.

ALSO READ - Yorkshire Administrator Launches Attack on Azeem Rafiq After Racism Comments

Under strict health protocols in cricket following the COVID-19 crisis, players are banned from using saliva to shine the ball. Claydon will not be part of the 14-man Sussex squad for their next Bob Willis Trophy match against Surrey.

Meanwhile, English county cricket side Yorkshire launched a formal investigation after one of its former players claimed institutional racism at the club left him close to taking his own life. Azeem Rafiq, a former England under-19 captain, said in an interview with ESPNcricinfo that he was made to feel, as a Muslim, like an outsider during his time at Yorkshire. I know how close I was to committing suicide during my time at Yorkshire, he said.

Do I think there is institutional racism? Its at its peak in my opinion, Rafiq added. Its worse than its ever been.

The 29-year-old Rafiq played for Yorkshire from 2009-17, and became its youngest ever captain when he led the team in a Twenty20 fixture in 2012. He is not currently working in cricket.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton said the allegations were hugely concerning to everyone from the board to the playing staff and were being taken very seriously.

On Monday this week, the club took the decision to launch a formal investigation into the specific allegations made by Azeem Rafiq, and a wider review of YCCCs policies and culture, Hutton said. “We are in the process of finalising the structure of this investigation and we will be approaching impartial external parties to be part of the review to ensure complete transparency.”

coronavirusecbMitch Claydonsanitizer

Upcoming Matches

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 1 | Sat, 19 Sep, 2020

CSK vs MI
Abu Dhabi

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 2 | Sun, 20 Sep, 2020

KXIP vs DC
Dubai

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 3 | Mon, 21 Sep, 2020

RCB vs SRH
Dubai

Indian Premier League, 2020 | Match 4 | Tue, 22 Sep, 2020

CSK vs RR
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5503 275
2 England 5411 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more