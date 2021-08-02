Australian Team Roots for Mitchell Starc’s Brother Brandon Competing at the Tokyo Olympics; Video Goes Viral

After a decent tour of the West Indies, the Australian cricket team is scheduled to square off against Bangladesh in the five-match T20I series. The preeminent tour will kickstart from August 3 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Ahead of the T20I series, the Australian team is practicing hard in the nets.

During one of their practice sessions, Australian players were candidly caught cheering for seamer Mitchell Starc’s brother Brandon Starc. Brandon represented Australia in the final of men’s high jump at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday. The entire Australian team could be seen cheering for Brandon to get hold of the gold medal in the Olympics.

The video of the same was uploaded by the official Instagram handle of cricket.com.au. Brandon performed well in the initial phase of the competition but he missed the mark of 239 points in the final high jump. Starc’s younger brother finished fifth with a distance of 2.35.

The gold medal was shared by Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim and Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi while Belarus’ Maksim Nedasekau finished third in the event. In the video uploaded by cricket.com.au, Starc was keenly watching the entire event with a rugby ball in his hands. Other members of the Australia team were also glued to the laptop screen cheering for Brandon.

Cricket.com.au posted the video with the caption, “Scenes from Dhaka last night as the Aussies put training on hold to watch Brandon Starc, Mitch’s brother, compete in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic high jump final.”

Meanwhile, Matthew Wade is all set to lead Australia during the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. Kangaroos’ regular skipper Aaron Finch has been ruled out of the Bangladesh tour due to surgery. Alex Carey was also one of the contenders for leading the side as he donned the skipper hat during the three-match ODI series against West Indies. Howver, Cricket Australia decided against giving Carey the responsibility.

