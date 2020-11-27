- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriMatch Ended180/7(16.0) RR 11.25
WI
NZ179/5(16.0) RR 11.25
New Zealand beat West Indies by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
Australian Umpire Fined 5000 AUD for Arguing Son’s Dismissal in Under-13 Game
A leading cricket umpire of Australia was fined 5000 AUD after he argued his son’s dismissal in an under-13 game. Gerard Abood, who is a member of Cricket Australia’s panel, was sanctioned by the body on Thursday for questioning a decision that saw his son getting run out for 98 runs on the final delivery of the innings of a match held on November 15 in Sydney.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 27, 2020, 5:03 PM IST
Following the incident, a complaint was registered at Cricket Australia by the St George District Cricket Association in Sydney. After hearing the matter, the board observed that Abood's conduct was “contrary to the spirit of cricket” and “unbecoming of a representative or official.”
The national cricket board ordered him to complete 20 hours of voluntary service, including training the domestic umpires through Cricket NSW (New South Wales) ,within the next 12 months.
Although Abood denied using “foul or intimidating language” during the altercation with the field umpire, he admitted he was wrong to challenge his decision in that manner. “I accept that I have breached Cricket Australia's code of conduct and apologise unreservedly,” Abood, the 48-year-old umpire who has officiated nine international matches, was quoted as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.
Abood added that as a volunteer in the field himself, he was aware of the “sacrifices made by people to ensure junior sport thrives.” He said he should have known better, especially given his reputation in the sport. “I am sincerely sorry for my part in this incident and will work hard to restore my reputation,” he said.
His son’s dismissal did not impact the outcome of the match as his side Inner West Harbour Junior Cricket Association (IWHJCA) lost the tie to St George District Cricket Association (SGDCA) by three wickets with 10 balls remaining. However, it did deprive him the century and affected his average in the under-13 New South Wales Youth championships.
Abood could further be sanctioned by IWHJCA if they find him in contravention of their code of conduct.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking