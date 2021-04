Australian Women Make Significant Gains in ICC ODI Rankings

Australia’s Alyssa Healy, niece of the famous wicket-keeper batsman, Ian Healy, equaled her career-best ranking of number 3 according to the latest ODI Rankings released by the ICC.

Healy hammered a brilliant 65 off just 68 deliveries in the first ODI against New Zealand Women last week at Mount Maunganui to go to a high of 753 points. She had attained the same ranking in October, 2019.

Her compatriot Ellyse Perry, who scored an unbeaten 56 in the same encounter, noved back to above the 700-point barrier.

Ashleigh Gardner blasted an unbeaten 53 from just 41 balls in the same match, including 3 fours and as many sixes in her knock, which also saw her move into the top 30 ODI rankings for the very first time in her career. Amongst the bowlers, Megan Schutt’s impressive 4-32 saw her leap over Marizanne Kapp into second place. Tasmanian, Nicola Carey who took 3-34 reached a career-best 37th place in the ODI Women’s bowler rankings.

Lauren Down – whose previous highest ODI score was a mere 15 came up with a splendid performance in her innings of 90 in the series opener at Mount Maunganui – taking her up 55 places to rank 62.