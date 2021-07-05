Australian Women Players Withdraw From The Hundred: Report

The Australian women’s internationals, who have reportedly withdrawn from The Hundred, have been offered £10,000 in addition to their player salaries of £15,000 according to a report by the Telegraph Sport. This is being seen as a last-ditch effort to lure the players to remain in the competition. This additional sum was offered to players like Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney.

The highest salary offered to a female player is £15,000 which is comparatively lower than top men’s salary of £100,000. The lowest women’s salary is just £3,600 while the lowest men’s salary is £24,000.

Telegraph Sport reported that each of the overseas women’s players participating in The Hundred will be offered an ‘overseas disturbance fee’ owing to the pandemic. However, this fee will be different based on the player’s country of origin.

Australia’s Rachael Haynes became the first international cricketer to pull out of the competition primarily owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the Evening Standard reported in May. There was palpable nervousness in the Australian camp after the cancellation of the men’s Indian Premier League in May owing to a surge in coronavirus cases in India.

Several of the Australian women international cricketers have already been replaced by uncapped domestic Australian players that include Sammy Jo-Johnson, Laura Kimmince and Georgia Redmayne.

What are the rules?

In the Hundred, the playing rules are quite different. Here 5 balls will be bowled in an over. That is, 1 over will be of 5 balls. Also, a bowler can bowl a maximum of 20 balls in the match. The 25-ball powerplay will continue where the fielders will only be able to stay outside the 30-yard line. Every match will end in 150 minutes. There will be a break of two and a half minutes between two innings.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here