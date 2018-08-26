Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Australians Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry Join Fox Cricket's Commentary Team

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 26, 2018, 4:09 PM IST
Australians Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry Join Fox Cricket's Commentary Team

A file photo of Elysse Perry. (Twitter/ Australian Women's Cricket Team)

Australian women cricket’s biggest names Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry will feature in Fox Cricket’s commentary team for the upcoming men’s season.

The duo will join the likes of Shane Warne, Adam Gilchrist, Mel Jones, Isa Guha, Mark Waugh, Mike Hussey and Michael Vaughan. Fox Sports will broadcast all of Australia men’s and women’s matches, starting with Big Bash League.

Healy, the wife of star fast bowler Mitchell Starc, admits that critiquing on latters performance will be tricky.

“That’ll be interesting if that happens,” Healy said. “I’m obviously not a tall left-arm fast bowler so I can’t give him too many hints, but I do watch a lot of cricket and watch what works for him,” Healy told Cricket Australia.

“I’m sure he wouldn’t like me giving him opinions from the commentary box, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens.”

On the other hand, Perry feels that Healy won’t keep her opinions to herself.

“She’s got the gift of the gab and I’m sure she certainly wouldn’t hold back,” said Perry. “Mitch knows his place most of the time so I’m sure it’d be no different for the Australian public listening in.”

With Guha and Jones in Fox Cricket’s full-time commentary team, Healy believes that it will be a great boost for the game.

“You get a bit bored hearing the same opinions all the time and the women involved potentially look at the game a little bit differently to some of the men,” she said.

First Published: August 26, 2018, 4:09 PM IST
