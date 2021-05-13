- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Australians From IPL Set to Return Home from Maldives on Sunday
The Australian government's ban on travellers from India due to Covid-19 pandemic is set to end on Saturday
- IANS
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 6:43 PM IST
Australian cricketers, coaches and commentators who were part of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) and are currently in the Maldives could return home this Sunday.
The Australian government’s ban on travellers from India due to Covid-19 pandemic is set to end on Saturday, and Cricket Australia (CA), Australia Cricketers’ Association (ACA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are awaiting confirmation on whether the contingent can go back home after that.
If the contingent is allowed to return after the end of the ban, a group of 38 would be able to take a charter flight out of the Maldives via Malaysia to Sydney on May 16, where they would then serve their mandatory 14-day quarantine period.
The 2021 IPL was postponed indefinitely after multiple cases of Covid-19 came up within the four of the eight franchises’ bio-bubble.
