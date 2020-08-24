Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS, 2020 Match 11, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 August, 2020

1ST INN

Riyaan CC *

64/1 (3.4)

Riyaan CC
v/s
Nicosia Tigers CC
Nicosia Tigers CC

Toss won by Nicosia Tigers CC (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

Australians Were Delirious After Dravid-Laxman Show at Eden Gardens: Shane Warne

The Eden Gardens Test against Australia in 2001 is considered to have been one of the best contests in the longest format.

Cricketnext Staff |August 24, 2020, 9:08 AM IST
Australians Were Delirious After Dravid-Laxman Show at Eden Gardens: Shane Warne

The Eden Gardens Test against Australia in 2001 is considered to have been one of the best contests in the longest format.

Out in the field for quite a while then, Australia’s Shane Warne recalled how it was being on the field for almost 180 overs, watching VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid script one of Test cricket’s greatest comebacks.

In reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 445, India were bundled out for 171. However, after Steve Waugh decided to enforce the follow-on, Dravid and Laxman’s record 376-run partnership for the fifth wicket laid the groundwork for India’s mammoth 657/7 declared, a stage from where they came back to win the Test match, becoming only the third team in history to win a Test after following-on. Warne, who finished with 1/152 from 34 overs, recalled his and Australia’s long day on the field.

Also Read: ICC Hall of Fame: Hope it Inspires a Generation of Talented Pakistan Batsmen, Says Zaheer Abbas

“I remember standing in slips in between bowling about 4000 overs and getting hammered around the ground. I discussed my favourite movies with Adam Gilchrist, we swapped hats, and tried everything to try and not think about it. My favourite songs... I think we were delirious,” Warne said on air during the third Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl.

That said, Warne took nothing away from Laxman and Dravid’s effort. Coming together at 248/4, the two batsmen batted an entire day – and a total of 104 overs – with Laxman carving a place for himself scoring in history with a career-best knock of 281. The knock helped raise Laxman’s stocks and he reached unprecedented heights from there.

“But they played beautifully, Laxman and Dravid. In my time, it was as good an innings as there was. Laxman’s innings was beautiful, Dravid was exceptional too. Sometimes you just have to say ‘too god’,” Warne added.

2001 Eden TestRahul DravidShane Warnevvs laxman

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more