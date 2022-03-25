Australia's All-format Tour of Sri Lanka Confirmed for June and July 2022

The all-format tour of Australia men’s team to Sri Lanka has been confirmed to happen in June and July this year. It will be for the first time since 2016 when Australia will be touring Sri Lanka.

The tour will begin with three T20Is followed by five ODIs, for which the hosting rights will be shared between the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy from June 7 to June 24.

The all-format trip will end with two Tests which will be part of the World Test Championship to be held at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle from June 29 to July 3 and July 8 to 12.

“We are in for some exciting cricket, especially considering that an Australian tour to Sri Lanka is taking place after 5 years, since last time they toured Sri Lanka. The T20 Series will help our preparations for the T20I World Cup, whilst the Test and ODI segments are also competitions of immense value for us, as we aim to move through the ICC World Test Championship rankings and also gearing up for the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023," said Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket.

Advertisement

In the 2016 tour of the Island Nation, Australia lost the Test series 3-0. But the visitors bounced back to win the ODIs 4-1 followed by a 2-0 clean sweep of the T20Is.

Australia’s Tour of Sri Lanka

June 7: First T20, Colombo

June 8: Second T20, Colombo

June 11: Third T20, Kandy

June 14: First ODI, Kandy

June 16: Second ODI, Kandy

June 19: Third ODI, Colombo

June 21: Fourth ODI, Colombo

June 24: Fifth ODI, Colombo

June 29-July 3: First Test, Galle

July 8-12: Second Test, Galle

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here