Australia's Behrendorff Suffers Yet Another Injury to Back

A recurring back injury means that Australia pacer Jason Behrendorff is all set for another long stint on the sidelines.
Behrendorff, who took nine wickets in five matches during Australia’s World Cup campaign, returned home early last month from a T20 stint with Sussex with what was initially believed to be a minor back problem.
Speaking to cricket.com.au on September 13, Western Australia coach Adam Voges had said he expected the left-armer to feature early in the season. But further scans paint a very different and unhappy picture.
"Unfortunately Jason Behrendorff has a recurrence of a stress fracture injury in his back," Kade Harvey, WA’s General Manager – High Performance told cricket.com.au.
"We are working with Cricket Australia and investigating all options for Jason’s recovery. We will do everything we can to help Jason return to the bowling crease as quickly as possible, and an update on the situation will be provided when more information is available."
An ESPNCricinfo report suggests that the injury-plagued bowler is likely to speak to James Pattinson and former New Zealand bowler Shane Bond about the process of recovery.
Pattinson, who had been in touch with Bond, spoke glowingly earlier this year about the work of Christchurch surgeon Grahame Inglis.
Considered to be one for the future, injuries have forced Behrendorff out more often than not and has limited him to 8 limited-overs matches for Australia as well as 31 first-class games since his debut almost eight years ago.
Speaking after he took a match-winning haul of 5-44 against England at Lord’s during the World Cup, Behrendorff conceded he feared he would never play again at times during his career.
"Some days, especially during all the rehab periods, you think: 'Am I going to get back? Am I going to be able to get out there and play for my country?'," he had said.
"It's one of those things you dream of as a kid to play cricket for Australia. Then to come here and play at Lord's, my first time here, I trained here the other day, and my first game here … it was something special."
