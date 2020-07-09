Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKYRKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 16, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 July, 2020

1ST INN

Spanga United CC *

97/8 (10.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Stockholm Tigers
Stockholm Tigers

Stockholm Tigers elected to field
Stumps

THE WISDEN TROPHY, 2020 1st Test, The Rose Bowl, Southampton, 08 - 12 Jul, 2020

1ST INN

England *

35/1 (17.4)

England
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by England (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

live
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

Australia's Big Players Must Be Released for IPL as a Goodwill Gesture, Says Justin Langer

Australia must tour England in September "for the health of world cricket", and players should then be released to join the Indian Premier League, coach Justin Langer said Thursday.

AFP |July 9, 2020, 12:08 PM IST
Australia's Big Players Must Be Released for IPL as a Goodwill Gesture, Says Justin Langer

Australia must tour England in September "for the health of world cricket", and players should then be released to join the Indian Premier League, coach Justin Langer said Thursday.

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, Langer said Australia had to play its part in getting cricket moving again, even if it meant enduring quarantine, biosecurity restrictions and time away from family.

"My personal view is we have to go. For so many reasons," Langer told News Corp Australia.

"I think we have to go to England. There's lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible."

Australia's limited-overs series scheduled for this month in England was postponed because of the coronavirus, and September has been raised as an alternative.

Cricket Australia, which has laid off 15 percent of its staff during the pandemic, is also desperate to host a money-spinning Test series against India later this year.

"I think we have to go to England. There's lots of challenges of course but we have to find solutions to make sure that can happen if possible. That's my view," Langer said.

"I think for the health of world cricket.

"As much as we'd like India to come over here, I think we need to reciprocate that with England if we can."

ALSO READ: 'Simply Speculation' - New Zealand Cricket Denies It Offered to Host IPL 2020 

Langer believed releasing Australia's big names to join the IPL -- whose revised dates are yet to be announced -- was also essential as a goodwill gesture, to make sure India go ahead with their Test tour.

"I think we have to. Talking frankly," Langer said.

"I hear a different story about the IPL's plans every few days. It varies. So until there's some clarity and we can work out how it affects the domestic season, how it affects our players, how it works with quarantine... there's a lot of considerations here."

After months of coronavirus-enforced lockdown, international cricket resumed on Wednesday with England's home Test against the West Indies.

ashesaustraliaAustralia cricketcricket australiajustin langer

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more