Australia's Callum Ferguson Announces Retirement from First-class Cricket
Australia's Callum Ferguson has announced his retirement from first-class cricket with his final match for state team South Australia set to take place against Queensland.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 5, 2020, 12:13 PM IST
Australia's Callum Ferguson has announced his retirement from first-class cricket, with his final match for state team South Australia set to take place against Queensland in the Sheffield Shield fixture that begins from Sunday. Coach Jason Gillespie confirmed that he would start that match. Ferguson, who has scored 8,210 runs in the Shield - the most of any active player going into this season - had been left out of the side for the team's opening fixture against Western Australia but recalled subsequently for their next two games. He then made a pair in the recent match against Victoria, which concluded this week in a draw.
"I'd like to thank my family, my parents Pauline and Jim, and my wife Rhiannon who have supported me through the journey," Ferguson said. "I also have great gratitude for all my team-mates, coaches, SACA Members and fans who have made my time in the baggy red most enjoyable, and I have always been proud to play for this great State.
"I wish nothing but the best for the team which I believe has the talent and drive to take us to a Shield in the years to come. I'm looking forward to playing in the Marsh Cup later in the season and continuing to help mentor our young exciting players."
The 35-year old had played only a solitary Test for Australia when he was called up for the second Test of the series against South Africa at Hobart in 2016. He only scored 4 runs in that appearance and was never handed another cap again. His ODI career spanned 30 matches and he also played 3 T20Is for Australia.
Also Read: Cricket Australia Reveals Schedule for Big Bash League 2020-21 Season
James Pyke, the South Australia chairman of selectors, said: "Callum has been an integral part of the South Australian system for many years and he should be extremely proud of all that he has done for cricket in this State.
"His performances on the ground have been of the highest calibre and most importantly he has been a team member of great character and strength. His leadership has been excellent, and we hope Callum's impact will be reflected in a new era of players in the future.
"We wish Callum the best and look forward to watching him guide our younger players and to help them build an established career just as he has done."
