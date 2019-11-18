Australia's Emily Smith Suspended for Posting Team News on Instagram

Hobart Hurricanes wicketkeeper Emily Smith will not play for the remainder of the women's season after copping a ban due to Cricket Australia's anti-corruption policy.
Smith will be ineligible to participate in any form of cricket for a period of one year, with nine months being fully suspended, meaning her suspension will run for three months.
Smith posted a video to her Instagram account that included details on the Hurricanes' line-up for their Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) match against Sydney Thunder.
Article 2.3.2 of Cricket Australia’s Anti-Corruption Code prohibits: “Disclosing Inside Information to any person (with or without Reward) where the Participant knew or might reasonably have known that such disclosure might lead to the information being used in relation to Betting in relation to any Match or Event.”
In a related note, the Code states: “Any potential offence under this Article will be considered on its own set of facts and the particular circumstances surrounding any relevant disclosure. For example, it may be an offence under this clause to disclose Inside Information: (a) to journalists or other members of the media; and/or (b) on social networking websites where the Participant knew or should reasonably have known that such disclosure might lead to the information being used in relation to Betting.”
Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security, said: “Whilst Cricket Australia acknowledges that at the time of posting the team line-up there was no intent to breach the Anti-Corruption Code, CA’s rigorous anti-corruption player education program means that players are well aware of their obligations under the Anti-Corruption Code and there is no excuse for breaches regardless of the reasons for information being disclosed.”
“Since the commencement of the WBBL, Cricket Australia has had in place a robust anti-corruption program. We have been working with Emily throughout the process and Emily now understands the mistake she made.
“Unfortunately, in this instance Emily’s actions breached the Anti-Corruption Code. We hope this serves as reminder to all that the Anti-Corruption Code is critical to protecting the integrity of the game."
Australia's Emily Smith Suspended for Posting Team News on Instagram
Hobart Hurricanes' Emily Smith will not play for the remainder of the women's season after copping a ban due to Cricket Australia's anti-corruption policy.
