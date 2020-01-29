Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk will return home from the Under-19 World Cup for precautionary medical treatment after he was scratched on the face by a monkey.

Cricketnext Staff |January 29, 2020, 11:14 AM IST
Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk Flies Home from U-19 World Cup after Being Scratched by Monkey

Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk will return home from the ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa for precautionary medical treatment after he was scratched on the face by a monkey.

The incident took place at a nature reserve during a team outing after Australia's victory over England last Thursday.

"We want to make sure that Jake doesn't have any ongoing medical concerns as a result of the incident so we have taken the best course of action," said Alex Kountouris, Cricket Australia's Sports Science and Sports Medicine Manager.

"This involves the player returning to Australia for the treatment required within the recommended seven days of the incident taking place. We expect Jake will be available for selection shortly after he has completed the treatment.”

"You never like to be leaving the boys with the tournament still in progress. But I'm confident we have the team to get the job done in the final two matches," Fraser-McGurk said.

"I guess it serves me right for getting too close to the animal enclosure. That's a lesson learned. I look forward to completing the treatment and getting back on the field as soon as possible.

"I'd like to thank all the staff from the nature reserve and Cricket Australia for their care and support."

Australia's next match of the tournament will take place on Sunday (February 2) against either Pakistan or Afghanistan in Potchefstroom.

