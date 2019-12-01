Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia's Kristen Beams Retires from All Forms of Cricket

Australia leg-spinner Kristen Beams announced her retirement from all forms of the game on Sunday (December 1).

Cricketnext Staff |December 1, 2019, 9:23 AM IST
Beams has represented Australia in one Test, 30 one-day internationals and 18 Twenty20 Internationals, taking 62 wickets. She made her first international appearance in 2014 in an ODI against Pakistan in Brisbane.

The 35-year-old has played for Melbourne Stars in the WBBL since the inception of the tournament and had also captained them in the third and fourth editions.

Should she play in Sunday's encounter against Brisbane Heat, it will be her last game for the franchise as well as of her playing career.

"We congratulate Kristen on a terrific career both for Australia and her adopted home state of Victoria and are so grateful for the contribution she has made on and off the field," said Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts.

"She’s been a wonderful ambassador of the game, always willing to go the extra mile to inspire the next generation of cricketers as well as having had a significant impact in the all abilities space.

"Kristen has held a number of off-field roles within cricket and we hope to see her face around the game for years to come.

"We thank Kristen for her service to cricket and wish her all the best for the future."

Beams made her last international appearance in 2017 and since then has been a regular feature in the WBBL and the Women’s National Cricket League.

"I've loved the last five years with the Melbourne Stars and being part of the Stars family," Beams said. "To see the WBBL grow from the first year of competition to what it is now has been a fantastic journey.

"I'd like to thank the Melbourne Stars for their support. I'm really proud of the club and what it represents, and I wish them well for the future."

