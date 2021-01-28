Australia’s Nathan Lyon Shares Photo of Jersey Signed by Indian Players

Lyon played his 100th Test for Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane and in the process became the 13th Australian player to have taken part in 100 Test matches.

Weeks after India’s 2-1 victory over Australia in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon shared a post on social media and thanked Team India for their sportsmanship during the tour and the kind gesture when they offered him a signed jersey.

Lyon played his 100th Test for Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane and in the process became the 13th Australian player to have taken part in 100 Test matches. Even though the Indian side went on to win the series, the visitors led by skipper Ajinkya Rahane presented Lyon with a signed jersey for achieving a milestone in his cricketing career.

Lyon was a bit unlucky in the final and fourth Test in Brisbane as he hoped to breach the 400-wicket mark in Tests. But the Indian cricket team played out their best which deprived the veteran spinner of another historic milestone. Lyon ended his 100th Test with 399 wickets to his name.

The 33-year-old on Wednesday took to Instagram and penned a long emotional message along with a couple of photos, including the player’s signed jersey presented to him by the Indian skipper.

See it here:

In his post he wrote that it has been a week now since he has been home and said that he was humbled and grateful to have played even “one Test match for Australia let alone 99 more”. Lyon went on to add that his journey has been a great learning experience from some of the greats of Australian Cricket and walking out on the field in Brisbane was an “extremely special moment” for him.

The Aussie spin ace congratulated the Indian Team on the series win. “Thank you also for your sportsmanship and the incredibly kind gesture of a signed Team India shirt. It will be a great addition to the man cave,” he added.

Lyon was able to take just three wickets in the final Test in Brisbane, nevertheless, the bowler is the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests after Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563).