As Australia prepare for the T20 World Cup next year on home soil, one thing is for sure, at least as it stands, is that their bowling unit is back in full flow.
Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are spearheading an attack that conceded less than 7.5 runs an over in the first four games of the summer. This is the first time Australia have had their full attack in the format since way back in 2016.
"It's nice to have Mitchell Starc running in with the new ball and then at the death with the spinners through the middle," vice-captain Alex Carey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.
"Kane Richardson has been fantastic with the new ball and at the death again.
"And Pat Cummins, wherever you need him. It's a really well-balanced squad at the moment.
"It's nice to have a very role-specific side together. Players are feeling really confident in their roles and executing their roles."
Alongside Starc and Cummins, Kane Richardson has been doing well too as have spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar, who are very much in the scheme of things with Australia looking to work with a two spinner formula for the World Cup.
The preference for spin comes from the fact the on the bigger Australian grounds they’ve conceded lesser runs than less than quicks in the country in T20 internationals.
"I think it's important to have them as options especially when you have a left-arm and a leg-spinner," captain Aaron Finch said.
"The two spinners, all the stats suggest that runs per over off spinners are lower in this country than quicks.
"I think that's based off ground size, how true the wickets are too.
"It's not a non-negotiable but structuring up for these two series we've felt that it was our best five bowlers going forward."
Australia's next T20I will be against Pakistan at the Manuka Oval on November 5.
Australia's Players Feel Confident With Specific Roles Being Executed: Alex Carey
