Australia's Rivalry With India 'Getting Up There' With the Ashes: Nathan Lyon

Australia's prime spinner Nathan Lyon said a Test series against India is comparable to the Ashes rivalry against England.
India and Australia have been involved in plenty of memorable duels in Test cricket over the last two decades. India has had the upper hand in recent years; they beat Australia 2-1 in a home series in 2017 before winning by the same margin down under in 2018-19.
That was the first time India defeated Australia in an away series in 71 years.
"It's getting up there to the pinnacle series alongside Ashes. Obviously, they have got a side full of superstars and it's going to be an amazing challenge this summer when they get out here," Lyon told reporters in a video on Cricket Australia's Facebook page.
India are scheduled to tour Australia later this year for a four-Test series starting December 3 in Brisbane. The fate of the series lies on the COVID-19 situation, but Cricket Australia have repeatedly expressed interest in going ahead with the tour as planned.
"You definitely don't like losing games or series while playing for Australia. Obviously, India, a couple of years ago, they outplayed us. So we are looking to have those guys come out here," Lyon said.
The 32-year-old said he hasn't had pre-season training, and is enjoying his time at home.
"I haven't had a pre-season. This is basically my first winter in 10 years. It's exciting to be home," he said.
