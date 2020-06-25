Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Australia's Rivalry With India 'Getting Up There' With the Ashes: Nathan Lyon

Australia's prime spinner Nathan Lyon said a Test series against India is comparable to the Ashes rivalry against England.

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2020, 9:54 AM IST
Australia's Nathan Lyon. (Pic: AP)

India and Australia have been involved in plenty of memorable duels in Test cricket over the last two decades. India has had the upper hand in recent years; they beat Australia 2-1 in a home series in 2017 before winning by the same margin down under in 2018-19.

That was the first time India defeated Australia in an away series in 71 years.

"It's getting up there to the pinnacle series alongside Ashes. Obviously, they have got a side full of superstars and it's going to be an amazing challenge this summer when they get out here," Lyon told reporters in a video on Cricket Australia's Facebook page.

ALSO READ: I Could See Tiredness in Their Eyes: Cheteshwar Pujara Recalls Ranchi Epic Against Australia

India are scheduled to tour Australia later this year for a four-Test series starting December 3 in Brisbane. The fate of the series lies on the COVID-19 situation, but Cricket Australia have repeatedly expressed interest in going ahead with the tour as planned.

"You definitely don't like losing games or series while playing for Australia. Obviously, India, a couple of years ago, they outplayed us. So we are looking to have those guys come out here," Lyon said.

The 32-year-old said he hasn't had pre-season training, and is enjoying his time at home.

"I haven't had a pre-season. This is basically my first winter in 10 years. It's exciting to be home," he said.

