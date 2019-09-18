Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SA IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 2nd T20I, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, 18 September, 2019

2ND INN

South Africa

149/5 (20.0)

South Africa
v/s
India
India*

74/1 (9.1)

India need 75 runs in 64 balls at 7.03 rpo
Live

BAN TRI-NATION T20I SERIES, 2019 Match 4, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 18 September, 2019

2ND INN

Bangladesh

175/7 (20.0)

Bangladesh
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe*

136 (20.0)

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 39 runs

fixtures

All matches

Match 4: BAN VS ZIM

live
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Chattogram

18 Sep, 201918:00 IST

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

Australia's Tom Moody Named as Coach of Oval team in The Hundred

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody and England World Cup winner Lydia Greenway have been appointed as head coaches of the Oval-based men's and women's teams for the new Hundred competition, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

AFP |September 18, 2019, 7:50 PM IST
Australia's Tom Moody Named as Coach of Oval team in The Hundred

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody and England World Cup winner Lydia Greenway have been appointed as head coaches of the Oval-based men's and women's teams for the new Hundred competition, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced on Wednesday.

The Hundred, starting in 2020, is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from England's traditional county system.

Teams will bat for 100 balls each with overs, normally consisting of six deliveries, lasting for 10 balls with bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls consecutively.

Moody led Sri Lanka to the 2007 World Cup final and Sunrisers Hyderabad to the Indian Premier League title in 2016.

"Anything that is new and is innovative has an automatic appeal," said Moody. "From a coaching perspective it presents new challenges to test yourself against in a world-class environment.

"To be a part of the early stages of a tournament where you have the opportunity to set the tone around what the 100-ball format will look like is a unique opportunity."

The 53-year-old's appointment is the final one among the eight men's outfits in The Hundred following the announcements of Stephen Fleming (Nottingham), Mahela Jayawardena (Southampton), Simon Katich (Manchester), Gary Kirsten (Cardiff), Darren Lehmann (Leeds), Andrew McDonald (Birmingham) and Shane Warne (Lord's).

None of the coaches of the men's sides are English but of the seven appointed so far for the women's teams, Greenway is the fourth from the host nation.

Greenway, who helped England win the Women's World Cup in 2009, said: "I feel extremely privileged to have this chance. It's an opportunity to work with the best players in the country and the best players from around the world, which is really exciting."

Sanjay Patel, managing director of The Hundred, said the list of coaches was a line-up "bursting with quality".

The men's player draft takes place on October 20.

England cricketThe Hundredtom moody

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more