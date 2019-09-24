Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

live
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Kolkata

20 Mar, 201914:00 IST

Australia's Tour of Bangladesh Postponed to June-July 2020: BCB

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday said that Australia's two-Test series against Bangladesh, which is part of the World Test Championship, has been postponed to June-July 2020.

IANS |September 24, 2019, 8:28 AM IST
Australia's Tour of Bangladesh Postponed to June-July 2020: BCB

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday said that Australia's two-Test series against Bangladesh, which is part of the World Test Championship, has been postponed to June-July 2020.

"According to the Future Tours Programme (FTP), we were supposed to host two Tests in February, but now the Test series will be played in June-July 2020," BCB cricket operations Chairman Akram Khan told reporters, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Akram Khan also informed that Australia's tour of Bangladesh for a T20I series, which was slated to be held in October this year, will now take place in 2021 ahead of the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup which will be held in India.

"Initially, we were expecting to host Australia for a two-match Twenty20 International series in October, but now they have agreed to play three T20Is which will be played ahead of the World T20 in India, though we are yet to finalise the dates," Akram Khan said.

bangladesh vs australiaBCB

Related stories

'Not Much Interest' - Shakib Al Hasan Dislikes Tests, Says Board Chief
Cricketnext Staff | September 12, 2019, 3:39 PM IST

'Not Much Interest' - Shakib Al Hasan Dislikes Tests, Says Board Chief

ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier: Bangladesh Beat Thailand to Win the Title
Cricketnext Staff | September 8, 2019, 1:35 AM IST

ICC Women's World T20 Qualifier: Bangladesh Beat Thailand to Win the Title

Thailand Create History, Qualify For 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup With Bangladesh
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 11:01 PM IST

Thailand Create History, Qualify For 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup With Bangladesh

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 March, 2020

SA v IND
Kolkata All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 4366 104
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 India 8411 263
4 Australia 5471 261
5 South Africa 4407 259
see more